Is Alan Wake 2 coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Alan Wake 2 promises an exciting campaign with two playable protagonists: the renowned author Alan Wake and the FBI agent Saga Anderson. Essentially, the game will deliver a dual campaign experience, delving deeper into the lore of the Alan Wake universe. The game unfolds within the familiar Bright Falls region, the same setting as the original installment.

While gamers are applauding its gameplay and narrative, a frequently asked question revolves around its available platforms. Remedy Entertainment has provided clarity regarding their plans, explicitly stating that the game will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC through the Epic Games platform.

This decision is driven by their commitment to enhancing visuals and in-game performance to deliver a truly immersive horror gaming experience.

Alan Wake 2 editions, story, and more

It is available in two editions, Standard and Deluxe (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The game is available in two different editions: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. Here's a breakdown of the extras you'll receive with each edition:

Standard Edition

The base game

Deluxe Edition

Additional content, including the Night Spring Expansion and Lake House Expansion

The base game

Crimson windbreaker outfit for Saga

Celebrity suit for Alan

Lantern charm for Saga

Nordic Shotgun Skin for Saga

Parliament Shotgun Skin for Alan

Also, remember that Alan Wake 2 will only be available in digital format for both editions, with no physical discs. The standard edition will be priced at $60 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and $50 for PC.

The Deluxe edition will cost $80 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and $70 for PC. Additionally, upon pre-ordering either edition, you'll receive the Ornate Revolver skin for Alan and the Survival Resources Pack for the Saga as bonuses.

Storyline of Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 serves as a direct continuation of the events of its predecessor, Alan Wake 1. In this new installment, the narrative centers on the enduring struggles of Alan Wake, who finds himself trapped within the Dark Place for an agonizing period of nearly 13 years.

This extended stay has profoundly transformed Alan's character, intensifying his desperation as a writer in search of the perfect conclusion. His sole desire is to escape the clutches of The Dark Place, overcoming formidable challenges posed by supernatural entities.

Accompanying Alan on this perilous journey, players can experience the perspective of a second playable character, Saga Anderson. She is an FBI agent and a devoted mother known for her unwavering dedication to her work. Saga will carry out her investigative duties within the Bright Falls region, where she must confront a sinister cult responsible for a series of brutal murders.