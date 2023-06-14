Alan Wake 2 pre-order guide: Editions, prices, platforms, and more

Remedy Entertainment's highly anticipated psychological survival horror game, Alan Wake 2, is now available for pre-order. The game is set to launch on October 17 and will be accessible on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Alan Wake 2 offers two editions for purchase: Standard and Deluxe. Creative director Sam Lake says the game will feature two campaigns, where you can play either as the series' familiar protagonist Alan or the newly introduced character Saga.

As per Sam Lake, the narrative between these characters is intertwined, and multiple in-game scenarios in the campaign will link the two main characters together.

The gameplay trailer for Alan Wake 2 stole the spotlight at the 2023 PlayStation showcase, making it one of the most significant announcements. The revelation of the game's release date caught gamers by surprise, as they eagerly anticipate the opportunity to benefit from the pre-order bonuses.

This article provides details on how to pre-order the various editions available and their corresponding prices.

How to pre-order Alan Wake 2

To pre-order the game, visit the game's official website. Once there, navigate to the Pre-order section, where you will be presented with two options: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. Select your desired edition, and you will be prompted to choose your preferred platform. The available options include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Epic Games for PC.

Below are the step-by-step instructions for pre-ordering Alan Wake 2 on different platforms:

PlayStation 5:

Access the PlayStation Store on your console

Search for "Alan Wake 2" or locate it in the pre-orders section

You will see two Editions available for selection

Choose your preferred edition

Proceed to complete the payment process

After payment, the game will be added to your library

You will receive a confirmation email containing details about your purchase and the product

Xbox Series X/S:

Access the Xbox store on your Xbox Series X/S console

Look for the game in the store's search bar

Select your preferred edition of the game

Complete the payment process

Once the payment is successfully processed, the game will be automatically added to your library

You will receive a confirmation email containing details about the payment and the purchased product

PC:

Visit the Epic Games Store and choose your desired edition

You will find options such as Pre-Purchase, Add to Cart, and Add to Wishlist

Opt for the Pre-Purchase option and proceed with the payment process

If you have an account on Epic Games, you will also receive a 5% refund on this purchase, it will be added to your reward balance

Once the payment is completed, the game will be automatically added to your library

Alan Wake 2 editions, prices, and pre-order bonuses

Standard Edition:

Price for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S: $60

Price for PC: $50

Bonuses:

Digital Base Game

Deluxe Edition:

Price for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S: $80

Price for PC: $70

Bonuses:

Digital base game

Additional contents (Night Spring Expansion and Lake House Expansion)

Parliament Shotgun Skin (Alan)

Nordic Shotgun Skin (Saga)

Crimson windbreaker for Saga

Celebrity suit for Alan

Lantern charm for Saga

Upon pre-ordering either edition, you will receive the Ornate Revolver skin for Alan, along with the Survival Resources Pack for the Saga.

