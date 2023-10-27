Is Alan Wake 2 open-world?

Alan Wake 2 delivers an exhilarating campaign coupled with a captivating storyline, picking up the narrative after the events of the first game. The sequel is currently receiving accolades from the gaming community for its gripping storytelling and the addition of psychological horror elements. Alan Wake 2 has seen a substantial evolution from its predecessor.

Not just in terms of visuals but also with the introduction of two distinct campaigns, an intense focus on horror gameplay, live-action sequences, intricate puzzles, and formidable adversaries. However, the game's backdrop remains consistent in the form of the Bright Falls region.

Featuring two separate campaigns, newcomers have expressed apprehension regarding whether Alan Wake 2 qualifies as an open-world game.

Does Alan Wake 2 have an open-world?

Alan Wake 2 offers a wide array of locations to explore (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

While Alan Wake 2 offers a wide array of locations to explore, it doesn't feature a completely open world. Some locations start off locked, becoming accessible as you complete missions, allowing you to freely move between them. From an exploratory standpoint, the game offers a broader exploration of various areas within the Bright Falls region, allowing you to conduct your investigative missions.

The game introduces a new playable character, Saga Anderson, and a significant portion of gameplay will involve venturing into diverse locations to confront and defeat enemies, as well as uncovering crucial items and clues.

Interaction with an NPC (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Furthermore, the game provides interactions with non-playable characters, enabling you to choose dialogue options to acquire additional information about the backstory and other relevant details. While the gameplay exhibits characteristics reminiscent of sandbox titles, it doesn't qualify as a fully open world.

The game boasts several notable elements, with inventory management being a key feature. To expand your inventory, you must scavenge for satchels, which can be discovered throughout the game world. This upgrade is crucial, as it enables you to carry a greater assortment of survival-related items and weapons.

It's worth noting that while Saga Anderson relies on satchels to enhance her inventory, Alan adopts a distinctive approach. In his case, the path to inventory expansion involves locating a special glyph known as "Word of Stuff: Magic Pocket."

In this game, these glyphs are classified and integral to improving your equipment and abilities when playing as Alan. They go by the name of "Word of Power glyphs," and "Word of Stuff" stands out as the rarest among them.