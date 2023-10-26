Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment’s newest blockbuster title, is set to release worldwide on October 27, 2023. This survival-horror game is a direct sequel to Alan Wake and features next-gen visuals and gameplay elements that help it stand out among its peers. The game is set to release on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles from Microsoft, which naturally brings with it the possibility of the game releasing on the ever-popular Game Pass subscription service.

Unfortunately, Alan Wake 2 is not available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at the time of writing this article, but things may change in the future. Read on to learn more.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions. Take them with a grain of salt.

Alan Wake 2 is currently not available on Xbox Game Pass

Alan Wake returns to the franchise (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Despite being a part of the Xbox Partner program, Alan Wake 2 is currently not available on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service. For fans of the franchise, this is especially disappointing but not entirely unexpected. Only first-party Microsoft games have been noted to have assured day 1 Game Pass releases to this date.

Interestingly, the game is not available to play via the Xbox app for PC either, being locked to the Epic Games storefront exclusively at this time. It is unknown whether the game will grace the Steam/Xbox PC storefronts in the future.

Alan Wake 2 is likely to release on Xbox Game Pass in the near future

The second protagonist, Sam Anderson (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Xbox is known to make surprise acquisitions and announcements regarding multiple titles. Combined with the fact that Remedy Entertainment has had a long history with Microsoft, it may not be entirely impossible to grab Alan Wake 2 from the Game Pass subscription service in the near future.

At the very least, players will need to wait out for a period of 6+ months before the game hits the service - judging from recent trends, such as the surprise announcement for the Dead Space remake on Game Pass.

Keep in mind that this is entirely based on speculation, and the game may never hit Microsoft’s game distribution service, being entirely based on wishful thinking.

Alan Wake 2 is a survival horror game that is set as a sequel to 2010’s excellent Alan Wake. The game follows dual protagonists Alan Wake and Saga Anderson as they try to unravel the mysteries of the world in two separate campaigns. The two campaigns can be played in any order without affecting the flow of the story.

The game is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with no plans on releasing for last-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4.