Is Apex Legends Mobile free to play?

Apex Legends has enjoyed plenty of success on console and PC platforms, and players can now even enjoy it on the go with Apex Legends Mobile. The game is downloadable on Android and iOS right now.

Though many Apex Legends fans know that the mainline game is free to play, they may be curious as to whether the mobile version follows suit.

Fortunately, the answer is yes, and players can enjoy the full scope of Apex Legends Mobile without spending any money.

However, much like the main game, players can spend money on microtransactions for a host of different purposes.

What can be purchased as microtransactions in Apex Legends Mobile?

Players can unlock cosmetics and characters with Syndicate Gold (Image via Electronic Arts)

Much like the original Apex Legends, players on the mobile version can spend real-world money to obtain Syndicate Gold, a premium currency that allows players to unlock cosmetics and characters.

Considering it can take quite some time to accrue the standard in-game currency, Syndicate Gold allows players to access cosmetics and characters without grinding. However, items bought with Syndicate Gold won't bestow any performance benefits on the player.

Among the game's cosmetics, Apex Legends Mobile players can purchase skins for their weapons or favorite characters. Any characters that the player hasn't yet unlocked can also be unlocked immediately with Syndicate Gold.

Unlocking characters can take even longer than unlocking most skins. If players don't feel great using starter characters like Bloodhound, Bangalore, or Lifeline, they can splurge for coins to acquire the likes of Caustic, Wattson, or the new character Fade.

In addition to purchasing skins and characters directly, Apex Legends Mobile also provides a battle pass system almost identical to the main game. Using this pass, players accrue points and unlock multiple tiers, each of which provides new rewards, including customizations and currencies.

The premium track of the battle pass (after a player buys it) also provides rewards like additional Syndicate Gold. This gives players a chance to essentially earn what they paid for the pass back.

Miscellaneous customizations players can unlock via the battle pass include character cards, weapon keychains, emotes, and even jetpacks.

Overall, if players are expecting to play a sizable amount of Apex Legends Mobile, they may benefit the most from the battle pass.

As players complete more games, they will be able to unlock more rewards from the battle pass. This means players will be well-rewarded for their time. This is especially true if players can manage to win a handful of matches along the way with the help of their teammates.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh