Is Atelier Yumia coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Atelier Yumia is the latest entry in the long-running Atelier series by Koei Tecmo Games and is set for full release on March 21, 2025. If you want to experience what the game feels like, a demo version is currently available. Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is the first game in the series to be launched for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

However, the game will not be available for Xbox Game Pass at launch. Here’s a closer look at what to expect from the game.

Atelier Yumia is not available on Xbox Game Pass

You can gather items to craft unique weapons (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Although Atelier Yumia is not yet available for Xbox Game Pass, its launch on Xbox consoles represents a huge step for the franchise. Since 1997 this is the first Atelier game to be launched for Xbox.

Koei Tecmo Games has also said that the game will run at 4K at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X, but it will be unable to perform at this standard on the Xbox Series S. In addition to the Xbox consoles, the game will also be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Key gameplay features

You take control of Yumia, who is an alchemist in a world where alchemy is forbidden. She is determined to find the truth that lies in the ruined continent. As she travels with her companions, they are forced to confront good and bad memories and shape their future from those experiences.

You will have a huge world to explore and gather resources in Atelier Yumia. The core of the game is exploration, where you gather materials and craft items, and continue onward. It has a Simple Synthesis system for crafting exploration tools and combat items while in the field.

The Building feature allows you to build and customize bases, adding furniture and decorations to suit your preference. The story is linked with item gathering and crafting items and will not get any further unless you start mining ingredients from the environment. Thus, learning how to use resources to craft useful items is crucial.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land marks an exciting step for the Atelier series by expanding to Xbox for the first time. However, it’s still unclear if it will be part of Xbox Game Pass at launch. Keep an eye on official updates for more information. But for now, you can enjoy the game on other consoles and PC.

