Is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora available on Steam?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is almost here, and gamers can't wait to get their hands on the latest open-world experience. The Ubisoft-developed game is headed to PC, which will allow players to enjoy this immersive first-person gameplay beyond what consoles are capable of on their high-end rigs. The offering is already on Ubisoft's store, as is standard for the company-published games.

But what about Steam? Valve's iconic digital storefront is easily the most popular one on the market. With that said, is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on Steam, or do players have to look elsewhere?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is not available to purchase on Steam

Keeping in line with modern Ubisoft releases, the game has skipped the Steam digital storefront. As with other recent titles such as The Crew Motofest, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is available on Ubisoft Connect. The only other platform it is available on is the Epic Games Store.

This is perhaps unsurprising as the Unreal Engine 5 and Fortnite creator is known for various game-exclusivity deals on its platform. Another recently released title, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is also an Epic Games Store exclusive title that has skipped Steam.

So it certainly is disappointing that a good chunk of PC players might not be getting their hands on the game. That is because, in comparison to Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect have a smaller user base. For now, players will have to resort to either of these stores to buy the game.

This, however, does not mean that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora may never come to Steam. Older Ubisoft titles that were not on Steam before, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, eventually did make it over. So there is some hope for the latest Far Cry-inspired Na'vi adventure as well, but it is hard to say when that day will arrive.

Going back to Valhalla as an example, that action RPG originally launched in 2020 and made its way to Steam two years later. Assuming the same happens here, players who want to get the title on Valve's site might find themselves waiting till after the launch hype is dead. That might be bad news for anyone who likes playing co-op since they'll be deprived of the joy this mode offers till much later.

On the flip side, players who do not mind being patient will likely get the game at a lower price compared to the current $70 price tag on Valve's site.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will be released on December 7, 2023, for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Check out the launch and pre-load details to stay up to date on the game.