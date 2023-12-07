Is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox Game Pass?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is currently out for PC and consoles. With the prevalence of subscription models like the Xbox Game Pass in the market, however, gamers expect many major releases to arrive on these services as well. Given Ubisoft's efforts towards the green team and many of its titles being made available in Game Pass, this is a fair assessment to make.

Does the latest sci-fi open-world adventure game get the same treatment so that gamers can play it on the first day? Read on to learn more.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is not part of Xbox Game Pass

Unfortunately, the game is not yet on Xbox's acclaimed subscription service, which is to be expected, as it is a brand-new AAA release from Ubisoft. As such, having it on a subscription model would likely eat into potential sales for the publisher. On the flip side, it is available on one specific subscription service if players are adamant about wanting to spend less than the MSRP of $70.

The game is part of Ubisoft's own service, the Ubisoft Plus catalog. For $13 a month, players can dive into Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and other titles from the publisher at no extra cost. For those who think the game is a one-and-done deal, this is a good opportunity to play the game without spending much, albeit with an additional subscription.

Expand Tweet

Coming back to the Xbox Game Pass, subscribers of Microsoft's catalog will have to rely on Ubisoft Plus or purchase the game outright. However, this does not mean that the game may never come to the green team. While there are not many Ubisoft titles on the platform, a handful can be enjoyed in both single-player and co-op modes.

Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed, and Immortals Fenyx Rising are proof that the title may eventually make it to Game Pass, likely a while after the hype period is long over. The game offers a lengthy co-op adventure for two players to dive into and experience the wonders of the Western Frontier.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora was released on December 7, 2023, and published by Ubisoft. Based on director James Cameron's acclaimed movie universe, the first-person action-adventure game is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.