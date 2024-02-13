Is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on Nintendo Switch?

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden has become the talk of the town in gaming circles, with the most pressing question being its availability on the Nintendo Switch. This concern stems from the game's status as one of the most highly anticipated titles, driven by its action RPG concept where players must utilize sorcery skills and magical abilities to combat formidable spirits. Consequently, the anticipation surrounding the game has sparked doubts among gamers regarding its availability on the Nintendo Switch.

As for availability, the publisher, Focus Entertainment, has rolled out the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, leaving those with last-gen consoles, including Nintendo Switch users, feeling left out. Below, you'll find detailed information regarding the platforms supported by Banishers Ghosts of New Eden.

Can you play Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on Nintendo Switch?

It is exclusively tailored for the latest generation consoles, with a focus on delivering an immersive gameplay experience (Image via Focus Entertainment)

No, Banishers Ghosts of New Eden isn't available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One consoles. It's exclusively tailored for the latest generation consoles. The focus is on delivering an immersive and enjoyable gameplay experience that is enhanced by stunning aesthetics and exceptional combat features.

This emphasis on next-gen platforms mirrors the strategy adopted by various publishers. Another recent instance is Helldivers 2, which is solely accessible on the latest consoles, omitting compatibility with the Nintendo Switch and older generation consoles.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden platforms and prices

The game is available in three different editions, Standard Edition, Red Echoes Edition and Collector's Edition (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The game launched on February 13, 2024, and here are the pricing details and available platforms:

For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S:

Standard Edition: Available for $49.99 on respective platform stores, includes only the base game.

Red Echoes Edition: Priced at $84.99, this edition includes:

Leather-effect notebook featuring Red's memories

Ink writing set

The Wanderer Set DLC containing the Wanderer Outfit, Cortador, and Ascua, legendary weapons of a lost Banisher.

Collector's Edition: Priced at $199.99, this edition includes:

24-cm statue of Red and Antea, with interchangeable hands

Official Steelbook

128-page artbook which contains the Art of the game

Two Banishers signet rings (Red and Antea's) with adjustable cords and a leather pouch

Physical copy of the game with an exclusive cover art from the Focus Entertainment Store

The Wanderer DLC

The pricing models and available content on Steam are identical to those on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, when purchasing the game, you'll receive a Steam Key for PC download. As for Collector's editions, all included items will be shipped directly to you.

