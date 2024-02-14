Is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden open world?

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is receiving positive feedback from the gaming community thanks to its engaging gameplay and well-developed characters. Featuring two playable characters and an exciting campaign with exploration-focused objectives, the game offers players a thrilling experience.

The inclusion of various locations to explore has sparked a debate among gamers interested in trying out the game, as some question whether the game qualifies as an open-world title.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is basically an action RPG set in an expansive world. However, its traversal mechanics set it apart from traditional open-world RPGs.

To clarify any doubts regarding its world design, here's a breakdown of its gameplay features.

Does Banishers Ghosts of New Eden offer open world gameplay?

The game map is divided into five distinct regions (Image via Focus Entertainment)

No, Banishers Ghosts of New Eden isn't an open-world game, but it does feature fast travel options to various biomes within the game. The map is divided into five distinct regions, each containing pathways leading to different regions and sub-regions. For instance, the main campaign commences in The Dark Woods, where during the prologue, players receive directions on which specific paths to follow to advance through the missions.

As players progress through The Dark Woods region, they'll eventually reach The Mire Marshes, where a southern path presents itself, leading further into The Harrows.

The Mire Marshes itself is relatively small yet teeming with sub-regions, including swampy terrain that must be navigated, and Siridean's Island, accessible by boat. In essence, the game offers a semi-open world experience, with interconnected paths granting access to diverse locations and their respective sub-areas.

Although there are various biomes within the game, The Harrows stand out as the largest region, encompassing several distinct environments. The majority of this area boasts picturesque farmland and gently rolling hills, complemented by a lengthy beach along its southern coast and transitioning into more rugged, forested terrain as one nears the pathway leading back to The Dark Woods.

You'll come across powerful enemies and bosses (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Towards the northern part of the game world lies the snowy expanse known as Mount Pleasant. As you progress through the main campaign, you'll uncover Mount Pleasant's expansive underground mine and the dangers it harbors. This area will demand a significant portion of your time as you face off against one of the most formidable bosses, the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden.

When facing adversaries and bosses, caution is essential, as each region harbors formidable foes. Each enemy possesses unique abilities that will test your combat abilities throughout the campaign.

Check out other articles:

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden all voice actors list || Is there co-op in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden?