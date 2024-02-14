Banishers Ghosts of New Eden all voice actors list

The Banishers Ghosts of New Eden voice actors have done a stellar job bringing this title's characters to life. The story follows two Banishers, Red mac Raith and Antea Duarte, who have reached New Eden to rid the area of ghosts. Other than with the protagonists, you will also be spending time with many NPCs who will aid you on your journey.

This article will cover all Banishers Ghosts of New Eden voice actors, their previous roles, and more.

Here are all voice actors in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

There are a lot of things to like about this game, but perhaps the best part about it is the stellar voice acting. Below are the people who lent their voices to DON'T NOD's amazing cast of characters. Let's take a closer look:

Antea Duarte: Amaka Okafor

Amaka Okafor Red mac Raith: Russ Bain

Ildiko Preszly voices Deborah, Woman in White, and Nightmare.

Jennifer McKinnon Magee voices Jane "Wapun".

Eric Geynes has also lent his voice to this title and voices various characters throughout the game. Let's have a closer look at the voices behind Banishers Ghosts of New Eden's protagonists.

1) Antea Duarte

Antea Duarte (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Amako Okafor voices Antea Duarte. The British actress is well known, particularly due to her work in a 2023 Netflix show called Bodies. She has also worked in other games before and lent her voice to Rittaka in Horizon: Forbidden West. Duarte is an ill-tempered woman who also serves as a master to our other protagonist, Red mac Raith.

Okafor's performance displays a wide range of emotions and does a good job of establishing Duarte as superior despite the character being stuck in the world as a specter.

2) Red mac Raith

Red mac Raith (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Red mac Raith is voiced by Russ Bain. The England-born actor has an extensive background and has worked in several video games in the past. He lent his voice to Jorgiz and Kurnst in Horizon Zero Dawn and Eldrus in Warhammer Age of Sigmar. Red mac Raith is an overly emotional person in this title.

Bain captures this quality perfectly; in his stellar work, he does justice to such a strong character. A lot of this game's best qualities lie in its characters and the stories that they have to tell. Thus, it is refreshing to see that the studio has hired such quality artists.

