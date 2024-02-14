Players are unsure whether DON'T NOD will release Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on Xbox Game Pass, though the title has launched on multiple platforms to decent fanfare. Thus far, the immensely popular games subscription service from Microsoft has allowed subscribers to experience many modern releases at day-one launch for no additional cost.

From latest releases like Persona 3 Reload to upcoming ones like Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, fans are excited for more new launches. With that said, is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on Xbox Game Pass?

Can fans play Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on Xbox Game Pass?

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is not on the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Moreover, publisher Focus Entertainment has not touched upon the subject, meaning it is unlikely to arrive in the subscription service in the near future.

As it stands, Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is an action RPG that is only available to purchase across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with a retail price of $49.99. Fans who really want to experience protagonists Red and Antea's struggle in a cursed land teeming with evil specters and monsters have no other alternative.

A journey of terror and pain awaits (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Now, it isn't necessarily all doom and gloom. Several past releases from DON'T NOD made their way to the service after launch, such as Vampyr and Life Is Strange True Colors. This means there is a good chance Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on Xbox Game Pass will be a thing eventually, but players will have to patiently wait for that moment to arrive.

Meanwhile, players who own the game across the target platforms should check out our Banishers Ghosts of New Eden settings and difficulty guide to tailor the experience to their comfort zone.

What new games are on Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass has a large catalog of first-party Xbox titles and third-party releases. Many of them are periodic, meaning the catalog cycles through a selection of games, with older titles leaving and new ones replacing them. As of February 2024, there is a neat selection for every kind of gamer.

Notable games include Capcom's Resident Evil 3 remake, Madden NFL 24 from EA, and indie hit Bloodstained Ritual of the Night. Players should check out the full Xbox Game Pass February 2024 list to see if anything grabs their attention.