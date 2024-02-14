Who are the protagonists in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden?

Everything from the combat, the premise, and even the protagonists in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden seem unique. Developers DON'T NOD have made somewhat of a name for themselves for doing things a little differently. We've seen them execute some pretty unique ideas, like last year's Jusant and Life is Strange back in 2015.

Now, they have returned with this ghost hunter-type love story that has taken the masses by storm. Let's take a closer look at the protagonists in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the game.

A closer look at the protagonists in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are the protagonists in Banishers Ghost of New Eden. (Image via Focus Entertainment)

There are two different protagonists in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden Scottish Banisher: Red mac Raith and his lover Antea Duarte. Apart from being together, the dynamic between the two is very interesting, as Mac Raith is also somewhat of an apprentice to Antea Duarte.

However, things get even more interesting as Antea isn't actually alive. She's been killed and will now accompany Red mac Raith on his quest in a spectre form. Both protagonists have big personalities; while Red is an emotional being, his female counterpart, Antea, is a master of her craft who has a temper.

The game does an excellent job of slowly building up these characters. As you progress through Banishers Ghosts of New Eden's fairly long campaign, you will learn more about their origins and motivations. All of it is so well done that players are left with two solid protagonists whom they can't help but care about.

Gameplay with the two protagonists in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

Antea Duarte (Image via Focus Entertainment)

You will constantly be switching between the living Red and the ghost of Antea as different stages during the game will require you to use the skills of both. You will also be swapping between your human and ghost protagonists during combat. While this may feel like a bit of a slog at first, you can unlock skills that make the whole process feel seamless and fun.

It doesn't just end there; you will also be switching between Antea and Red as you explore the beautiful setting of New Eden. There are activities around the world that only Antea can complete, and the same can be said for Red. These characters are fun to play around with, and their skill trees do a good enough job of empowering them throughout the game.

