Is Batman: The Telltale Series worth playing in 2025?

Batman: The Telltale Series has been out for almost a decade and has gathered a lot of praise ever since. The game is known for its intricate storyline and an art style that resembles comic books. This Batman adventure is divided into five episodes, similar to titles like Life is Strange and The Wolf Among Us.

While many fans of this game still consider it a classic, every piece of media tends to show its age at some point. In the case of a masterpiece like Batman: The Telltale Series, does it, too, fall under the category of games that are past their prime and no longer relevant?

The answer is no; the title is still worth playing in 2025, and this article will discuss what makes it hold up all these years later.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the subjective and personal opinions of the writer.

A fresh perspective on Batman

Players can change how they interact with certain characters (Image via Telltale)

While a franchise like the Arkham games focuses heavily on action by putting the Caped Crusader in impossible situations, Batman: The Telltale Series focuses more on the narrative side by weaving a story that proceeds depending on the player's choice. Here, we see a more human side of the character, which is often overlooked in the Arkham games because of their action-heavy nature.

The most interesting aspect of the narrative in The Telltale Series is how it reinvents the dynamics of Batman's connection with popular characters like Oswald Cobblepot and Harvey Dent. Players have the choice to maintain or break relationships with certain recurring personalities that make every playthrough feel different. Impressively enough, the story makes the game stand out in the superhero genre, a category generally more focused on action.

Batman: The Telltale Series has minimal gameplay

The gameplay is not the main focus here (Image via Telltale)

While the narrative of this game is one of its biggest highlights, its gameplay is quite basic. Telltale's formula from their other titles can be seen here, such as decision-making that creates branching storylines, dialogue trees, and quick-time events that offer a sense of freedom to the player. The choices can significantly alter the playthrough for many and even impact who lives or dies.

This adds a sense of power that is not seen in other games that usually follow a narrative with scripted events. The action sequences are purely based on quick-time events, requiring precise timing to make sure Batman uses his attacks to win in combat. However, gameplay is not the main focus in this title, so players should not expect anything groundbreaking in terms of its mechanics.

Is it worth playing in 2025?

Batman: The Telltale Series is definitely worth playing in 2025 (Image via Telltale)

Absolutely yes! Batman: The Telltale Series is definitely worth playing in 2025, as it is a unique way to experience a different side of the Caped Crusader. The narrative here is rich with Batman lore, with a few new twists to iconic characters such as Catwoman and the Joker.

While the gameplay is nothing special, it still makes sure that players are influencing the in-game events by giving them choices that change the direction of the narrative. The visuals, on the other hand, don't go for realism, instead focusing on a comic book art style, which still holds up all these years later.

