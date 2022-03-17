"Is C4 useless?" - Call of Duty: Warzone players voice frustrations with secret nerf of C4s

Since the arrival of Season Two in Call of Duty: Warzone last month, certain aspects of the game have not been functioning the way they are supposed to. This includes one of the main explosives in the game, the C4.

Known for inflicting heavy damage on armored vehicles, it is often a chosen item for loadouts in Warzone. However, with the arrival of the latest season, certain items, including C4s, seem to have been secretly nerfed. The damage dealt is not as much as it used to be, causing frustration among players.

C4s seem to have been secretly nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone

It wasn't long ago when players were complaining that helicopters in the game had been secretly buffed, requiring more explosives to break them completely. Recently, it has come to the notice of players that the C4 explosive itself has been secretly nerfed.

Lethal weapons like C4 help to destroy vehicles and deal extra damage to enemies, but that does not seem to be the case anymore. This led to the questioning of the item's usefulness by Redditor "trp8," as he seemed to be confused about the damage dealt. According to him, C4s don't disable or destroy vehicles anymore.

The Redditor further continued:

"I think they increased vehicle health."

Other players in the community seemed to be equally confused as they shared similar concerns. Some stated that it could be a bug, while others commented that vehicles have been buffed.

Here is what some of them had to say:

What could be the reason for the C4 to seem nerfed?

At the moment, it is still unclear. However, with the latest season, Armored Convoy Trucks have been added in. These vehicles are known to be quite sturdy and give a good amount of cash upon their destruction.

Due to its buffed health compared to other vehicles, it takes way longer to break, resulting in the usage of multiple explosives. It can be assumed that some error in the game's code might have unintentionally buffed up the rest of the vehicles as well. Raven Software should certainly address this issue immediately and release a patch update for the same.

Edited by Atul S