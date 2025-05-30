Is there character creation in Elden Ring Nightreign?

With all the hype surrounding Elden Ring Nightreign, one of the biggest questions fans keep asking is: Will the game bring back character creation? The original title offered players a deep customization creator to shape their Tarnished exactly how they wanted. However, with Nightreign taking a new direction, particularly with its focus on three-player co-op and faster pacing, has that feature returned?

Ad

Let’s get it out of the way — No, Elden Ring Nightreign does not feature character creation. Instead, you’ll choose from a set of eight pre-designed characters known as Nightfarers. Let's look more into it.

Why Elden Ring Nightreign skips character creation entirely

Character options in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

FromSoftware isn’t just cutting character creation from Elden Ring Nightreign for the sake of it. The goal here is to streamline the game’s flow, especially when it comes to cooperative play.

Ad

Trending

By giving everyone distinct roles and abilities out of the gate, teams can focus more on synergy and strategy rather than spending hours tweaking sliders. The Nightfarers are built to work together, and that’s the heart of the experience.

That said, there’s still room to make your chosen Nightfarer feel like your own. As you progress, you’ll unlock different skins to change their appearance and find special relics that upgrade gear. It’s not full-blown customization, but it does offer a way to personalize your build without altering the base character.

Ad

How to change characters in Nightreign

After beating Margit the Fell Omen during the tutorial, you unlock the Roundtable Hold. This is your main base and where you respawn every time you start the game. When you spawn here, look to your right — you’ll see a Banished Knight statue. That’s the place you need to visit if you want to switch to another character you’ve unlocked.

You can also pick your character right before launching an expedition. There’s a setup screen where you choose who you want to play as. Once you start, though, you can’t switch characters until the mission ends.

Ad

Also read: Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign as a newcomer to Souls-borne series?

Elden Ring Nightreign system requirements for PC

Nightreign isn’t too demanding if you aim for minimum settings. It can run on 12GB of RAM, but for a smoother experience, 16GB of RAM is recommended. You’ll also need at least a GTX 1060 or RX 580 to play, while a GTX 1070 or RX Vega-56 will help run the game more comfortably at higher settings.

Ad

Here are the full system requirements:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

RAM: 12 GB

GPU: GTX 1060 3GB / RX 580 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB

Audio: Windows-compatible sound card

Recommended

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: GTX 1070 8GB / RX Vega-56 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB

Audio: Windows-compatible sound card

That's all on character creation in Nightreign.

Check out: Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.