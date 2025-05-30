Is there character creation in Elden Ring Nightreign?

With all the hype surrounding Elden Ring Nightreign, one of the biggest questions fans keep asking is: Will the game bring back character creation? The original title offered players a deep customization creator to shape their Tarnished exactly how they wanted. However, with Nightreign taking a new direction, particularly with its focus on three-player co-op and faster pacing, has that feature returned?
Let’s get it out of the way — No, Elden Ring Nightreign does not feature character creation. Instead, you’ll choose from a set of eight pre-designed characters known as Nightfarers. Let's look more into it.
Why Elden Ring Nightreign skips character creation entirely
FromSoftware isn’t just cutting character creation from Elden Ring Nightreign for the sake of it. The goal here is to streamline the game’s flow, especially when it comes to cooperative play.
By giving everyone distinct roles and abilities out of the gate, teams can focus more on synergy and strategy rather than spending hours tweaking sliders. The Nightfarers are built to work together, and that’s the heart of the experience.
That said, there’s still room to make your chosen Nightfarer feel like your own. As you progress, you’ll unlock different skins to change their appearance and find special relics that upgrade gear. It’s not full-blown customization, but it does offer a way to personalize your build without altering the base character.
How to change characters in Nightreign
After beating Margit the Fell Omen during the tutorial, you unlock the Roundtable Hold. This is your main base and where you respawn every time you start the game. When you spawn here, look to your right — you’ll see a Banished Knight statue. That’s the place you need to visit if you want to switch to another character you’ve unlocked.
You can also pick your character right before launching an expedition. There’s a setup screen where you choose who you want to play as. Once you start, though, you can’t switch characters until the mission ends.
Elden Ring Nightreign system requirements for PC
Nightreign isn’t too demanding if you aim for minimum settings. It can run on 12GB of RAM, but for a smoother experience, 16GB of RAM is recommended. You’ll also need at least a GTX 1060 or RX 580 to play, while a GTX 1070 or RX Vega-56 will help run the game more comfortably at higher settings.
Here are the full system requirements:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- RAM: 12 GB
- GPU: GTX 1060 3GB / RX 580 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB
- Audio: Windows-compatible sound card
Recommended
- OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: GTX 1070 8GB / RX Vega-56 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB
- Audio: Windows-compatible sound card
That's all on character creation in Nightreign.
