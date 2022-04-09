Is Cherry Blossom Cookie coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom's parent game OvenBreak has been the source of almost all in-game characters. The Cookies who joined the roster in 2022 have all been independent releases, but it looks like the developers are once again bringing over fan favorites from OvenBreak.

Rumors of Cherry Blossom Cookie joining the CRK library are blooming all over the community. Read on to find out if the developers have any springtime surprises in store.

Devsisters confirmed Cherry Blossom is coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cherry Blossom was one of the first Cookies in OvenBreak who had offensive abilities, along with being able to fly in the air, making her instantly popular among fans.

While rumors of Cherry Blossom Cookie's release have surfaced every few weeks since the game was released, this time the developers have almost confirmed the same via a recent tweet.

Here, fans can see Cherry Cookie, an already released Rare Bomber, gleefully holding a shovel and a watering can under a Cherry tree flush with recently blossomed flowers, hinting at Cherry Blossom's release.

The wording of the tweet, along with the hashtag #CherryBlossom at the end is the reason the Cookie Run: Kingdom community has been celebrating the news of his release since the tweet went live:

"Don't you wonder who else springtime might bring...?"

Post the "Under the Shattered Skies" update in January, there has been a consistent release of two or more Epic Cookies every month. This points to the possibility that Cherry Blossom will be of Epic Rarity and will probably be released alongside another Epic Cookie.

It should be noted that if Cherry Blossom is released, it will mean that users will have to wait for the next update on the final follow up to the Dark Cacao storyline.

The Dark Cacao Kingdom's fate currently hangs in the balance, with Affogato eyeing the throne and Caramel Arrow returning as a fierce protector of the same.

In addition to the storyline, her release would mean the game could introduce new bonds and possibly a new storyline centered around Cherry Blossom's appearance in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

The character was released in 2018 in OvenBreak, along with TeaCup Pet. It remains to be seen whether the developers will repeat the same with Blossom's CRK release as well, and what will be the class and ATK numbers she will have in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

