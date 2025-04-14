Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming to PlayStation 4 and 5?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a highly awaited turn-based RPG that is only a few days away from being released. There is much hype in the gaming community regarding this title, especially because of its turn-based mechanics and authentic art style. As PlayStation users wait to play this game on their consoles, the question arises of whether it will be available on both the PS4 and the PS5.

The answer is bittersweet, depending on which one they own. While many PlayStation 5 users will be happy to know that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be arriving on their console, PS4 owners, on the other hand, won't be getting the same privilege.

Platforms where players can play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The game is coming to PlayStation 5 (Image via Sony)

The game will launch on April 24, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The release will be focusing only on the current generation consoles, meaning the previous generation consoles, including the Xbox One, the PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch, won't receive a version of the game. This news might be upsetting to PS and Xbox owners who still haven't upgraded to the current generation.

While the publisher has not commented on why the previous generation, like the PlayStation 4, is being skipped, a good explanation can be that the current gen systems are more capable of handling the massive scope of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. However, this reason is just an assumption, as nothing on this matter has been confirmed by the game's developers.

What is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 about?

The game is a turn-based RPG (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The story is about eight individuals on a journey to put an end to an evil being by the name of Paintress, who possesses the ability to murder anyone by drawing their picture in the sky. While many other modern RPGs are straying away from turn-based mechanics, this game adds a new timing system into the mix, where players can deal extra damage by pressing buttons at the right time.

To summarize, Clair Obscur: Expedition follows the traditional turn-based RPG route but adds its own charm to the experience, which is one of the reasons why many gamers are eagerly waiting for it to be released.

