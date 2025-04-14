Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming to Xbox One and Series X/S?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is only a few days away from its official launch. Many players are looking forward to its arrival due to its colorful art style and turn-based mechanics, which have been missing from recent RPGs. As they count down to the release date, a key question arises: Will the title be available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be available on the Xbox Series X/S. However, Xbox One owners won’t be able to play this RPG on their consoles.

Platforms where players can play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The game is coming to Xbox Series X/S (Image via Xbox)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set to arrive on April 24, 2025, on the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. With the exclusion of previous-generation consoles like the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4, the release seems to be targeting only the latest systems. This may be frustrating for fans who are still using older-generation consoles.

Even though the publisher of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has not provided a statement about excluding the title's release on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, one possible reason could be the older systems’ inability to handle the game's ambitious scope and scale. However, this is purely speculative, as developer Sandfall Interactive has yet to comment on the matter.

What is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 about?

The turn-based mechanics are unique here (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 follows the adventure of eight brave individuals on a mission to defeat an evil being known as Paintress, who has the power to kill anyone by sketching their portrait in the sky.

While many modern RPGs have moved away from turn-based systems, this game introduces a new timing mechanic to refresh the genre. This gameplay feature allows players to deal extra damage to enemies by pressing certain buttons at the right time.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 promises a traditional turn-based format with a unique twist, which is why many players are excited for its release on April 24, 2025.

