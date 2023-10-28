Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a ton of easter eggs and references to popular Marvel IPs. As established in the original Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018), the shared universe contains tidbits of information - (such as the Avengers Tower) that directly link to other characters in the Marvel universe.

Some of these references have been "updated" in the sequel, with a particular signboard referencing none other than Daredevil being curiously altered.

A recent interview with the Creative Director on an IGN exclusive has revealed details on the matter, which can be found below.

Note: Spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Bryan Intihar responds to IGN regarding the removed Daredevil easter egg from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

As detailed in the short clip, uploaded to Twitter/X as seen in the embed above - Insomniac Games’ Bryan Intihar has confirmed that the missing “Nelson and Murdock - Attorneys at Law” signboard is indeed a purposeful change.

IGN’s gameplay editors had previously noticed the missing sign when comparing gameplay footage of Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2023, the sequel. The pink eviction slip on the property remains as is, indicating the building has now been abandoned - with the whereabouts of Matt Murdock being unknown.

Responding to IGN, the Senior Creative Director responded saying:

“That’s a good question. Stay tuned.”

Daredevil may appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as part of its future story DLC expansions

Nelson and Murdock's sign in the first game (Image via Insomniac Games)

Daredevil aka Matt Murdock, has been extensively teased in the previous Marvel’s Spider-Man, with his office and business card being represented in-game. Peter even goes on to mention that he has a few friends who can help him through the legal department - implying that he is already quite acquainted with Matt Murdock during the events of the first game.

The character remained as a teaser until the recent IGN exclusive, however, with Bryan Intihar’s comment fueling speculations of a Daredevil crossover.

Matt Murdock's business card (Image via Insomniac Games)

It would seem very likely at this point that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature the blind warrior in some form or the other - likely via future DLC. The story is far from complete, especially with the “Third Chapter” being teased during the end credits with Otto Octavius and Norman Osborn.

Daredevil or Matt Murdock may make an appearance in this yet to be released DLC, although the exact nature and date of it is still unknown at the time of writing this article.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released worldwide on October 20, 2023. This PlayStation 5 exclusive is a direct sequel to Miles Morales - taking place 10 months after the events of the latter. Players take control of both Spider-Men as they try to work out a work-life balance amidst the threat of a symbiote infestation.

For more news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.