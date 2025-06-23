Is Date Everything on Nintendo Switch 2?

Date Everything brings a new style of dating sim to both PC and consoles, but what about Nintendo's latest hybrid console? With the Nintendo Switch 2 out for purchase, fans can already get a great selection of games on the new system. Unfortunately, the popular indie dating sim featuring various romancable objects does not have a Nintendo Switch 2 port.

However, since the game exists on the original Nintendo Switch console, current-gen users have nothing to worry about thanks to the handy backwards compatibility feature. Here are the details

Can you play Date Everything on Nintendo Switch 2?

Find your object of desire and blossom a relationship with them (Image via Team17)

Like an overwhelming majority of the original Nintendo Switch library, Date Everything is playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backwards compatibility. Games purchased digitally on Nintendo Switch can be downloaded and played on the new system, and this title is no exception. As such, those who only have the latest Nintendo system need not worry about missing out on the romantic action.

Unfortunately, the lack of an actual port means players will have to contend with the visual and performance constraints of the original Nintendo Switch version of Date Everything. The Nintendo Switch 2 offers a significant technological upgrade over its predecessor, but without a patch or being uncapped in terms of frame rate, games cannot make use of the stronger hardware.

As such, Date Everything runs at 30 FPS on Nintendo Switch 2 with visuals that fall short of the PC version. Still, this is not a game that demands high precision gameplay or fast movement, so these shortcomings are easy to overlook. What players are in for is at least a dozen hours of greeting and meeting various household objects and appliances that turn into attractive people after using almost-magical glasses.

About a hundred of these NPCs await discovery, and players can broaden their relationships with them the more they talk to them. In terms of content, nothing is lost between PC and Nintendo Switch, so Nintendo Switch 2 players are getting the full package. With the optional Lavish DLC, additional Dateables are also added to the game and will no doubt expand the experience further.

Also Read: Complete romance guide for Date Everything

