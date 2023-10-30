Is there DDA (Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment) in EA FC 24? Exploring all news and rumors

The DDA factor, which has a long history with the FIFA series, has returned within the first month of EA FC 24's launch. The incident was reported by reliable content specialist FIFATradingRomania, who posted an interesting set of screenshots on their Twitter account. Several users have also reported witnessing the same things on their end as well, which has opened a fresh can of discussions.

DDA refers to the game automatically changing the difficulty of the gameplay to make it fairer for the player. Usually, this isn't a factor in offline game modes, as the player plays against AI. However, it has long been suspected that something similar also takes place despite EA Sports claiming otherwise.

While the latest screenshots posted by FTR might not necessarily refer to a Difficulty Adjustment system, they could appear to be extremely suspicious.

What is EA FC 24 DDA?

According to EA Sports, there is no alteration of match difficulty if players are playing an online contest. When playing offline, there's a way for players to get a more customized experience if the opponents are either very strong or very weak. This is available in gameplay modes like Career, where players play against AI.

Unfortunately, many members of the community have believed for a long time what FTR revealed from their recorded video. There were a couple of moments when a difficulty adjustment was highlighted toward the top of the screen. If it's true, the suspicion of many members has been confirmed, and online contests in EA FC 24 can be affected based on the momentum of a contest.

Some users have suggested that it's a change in momentum. This is far more common to notice and can frequently happen in one-sided contests. It's a way for the match engine to ensure that a contest doesn't become excruciating for a player when they're losing.

Should EA FC 24 have DDA in online matches?

Live matches, or contests between two human beings, should be a match of skill. It should test out the abilities of both players. While luck will always be a factor in EA FC 24, any form of DDA will be completely unfair. Such a mechanism can easily appear unfair to someone if they're more skilled than their opponents.

Expand Tweet

What's worse is the fact that the video FTR posted on their Twitter account is from the Champions game mode. This model is supposed to have the most competitive nature, and hence, such mechanics, if they exist, can cause an imbalance in the simulation.

This isn't the first time someone has raised the matter of DDA existing in EA FC 24's online matches. The same thing happened in FIFA 23 as well. Despite EA Sports vehemently denying its presence, the cloud of Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment has again crept up in the community.