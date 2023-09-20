New EA FC 24 Champions Playoffs and Finals rewards revealed

The EA Sports Creator Network recently allowed content creators and streamers to access EA FC 24 earlier than the release of the Ultimate Edition. This has revealed some intriguing details about the game, including the new rewards system, which has been significantly overhauled when it comes to the Champions game mode.

Similar to last year, Champions is divided into two segments in EA FC 24: Playoffs and Finals. After earning the requisite amount of points by playing Division Rivals, fans can participate in the Champions Playoffs. By securing a certain amount of points in Playoffs, gamers further qualify for the Champions Finals. Both these stages of the game mode offer rewards based on performance.

EA FC 24 features brand-new Champions rewards

EA Sports recently released the first Pitch Notes of the year, providing fans with some insight into the changes being implemented in EA FC 24. This included an improvement to the Champions rewards and the removal of Red Player Picks. This caused quite a stir among the playerbase, with fans eager to learn more about these brand-new incentives.

With content creators now being able to stream the game, gamers now have confirmation about the changed reward system.

What are the new Champions rewards in EA FC 24?

As promised by EA Sports, the Red Player Picks have completely been removed from Champions Finals rewards. There are also significant changes to the packs being offered.

However, the Playoffs rewards have remained mostly unchanged, with Rank 1 offering the following benefits:

Jumbo Rare players pack (100K pack)

Rare players pack (50K pack)

Mega pack (35K pack)

Finals Qualification

On the other hand, Finals rewards have been completely overhauled. Not only have Red Player Picks been replaced with 84+ Rare Player Picks, but Team of the Week packs have also been replaced with rating-based packs.

These are the rewards for some of the best possible ranks in Champions Finals:

Rank 1

3 84+ Rare Gold player picks (1 of 4)

85+ x 5 Rare Gold players pack

87+ x 2 Rare Gold players pack

1 Rare players pack

2 Ultimate packs

1250 Champions Qualification points

1500 Seasonal XP

125,000 coins

Rank 2

3 84+ Rare Gold player picks (1 of 4)

85+ x 4 Rare Gold players pack

86+ x 2 Rare Gold players pack

2 Ultimate packs

1250 Champions Qualification points

1500 Seasonal XP

100,000 coins

This is the first time that EA Sports has offered Seasonal XP as part of Champions rewards. This new addition, as well as the host of other improvements, certainly makes Champions worth grinding in EA FC 24.