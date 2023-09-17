EA FC 24 Team of the Week 1 (TOTW 1) predictions: All cards featuring Robert Lewandowski, Richarlison, and others

The Team of the Week 1 (TOTW 1) roster will soon be released for EA FC 24 to mark the introduction of the Web App, and with players like Robert Lewandowski and Richarlison in the running, the squad could be rather intriguing. The very first TOTW lineup of the year always features some heavy hitters to kickstart the proceedings of a brand-new game cycle, and this year will be no different.

League football resumed across the world after the international break this weekend, and it certainly delivered some exciting action for fans to enjoy. The gameweek featured some high-scoring games, late comebacks, and shocking upsets, potentially culminating in a TOTW 1 roster consisting of names like Lewandowski and Richarlison in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is entirely speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Robert Lewandowski and Richarlison could earn a spot in the TOTW 1 roster of EA FC 24 due to their goalscoring exploits

While their goals came in entirely different scenarios, both Robert Lewandowski and Richarlison helped their respective teams secure victory this weekend. Despite being two of the biggest names to potentially be included in TOTW 1 of EA FC 24, the list of players who impressed with their performances during this matchday is rather expansive.

FC Barcelona have kickstarted their latest campaign in an almost perfect manner, losing only two points out of their initial matches. While they have made multiple signings to help them retain their crown, their star marksman Robert Lewandowski continues to be the main man in the attack, scoring a goal and assisting two more in their 5-0 win over an in-form Real Betis side. With such an incredible performance, he could be the headlining player of TOTW 1 in EA FC 24.

In the Premier League, Spurs pulled off arguably the best comeback victory this season by scoring two goals in stoppage time. Brazilian forward Richarlison was the man leading their resurgence by coming off the bench, scoring one goal and assisting the other to beat Sheffield United 2-1 and secure their fourth consecutive win of the season. This could possibly earn Richarlison an overpowered in-form.

In the French Ligue 1, reigning champions PSG faced defeat for the first time this season against OGC Nice despite two goals from Kylian Mbappe. Nigerian striker Terem Moffi was the star of the show, scoring two goals and assisting another to help his club win 3-2. While he is not extremely high-rated in EA FC 24, his inclusion in TOTW 1 could provide fans with a cheap yet overpowered item.

In the Bundesliga, Xavi Simons has had an incredible start to his career as an RB Leipzig player. He has been one of their most consistent and impressive performers and featured prominently in their recent win against Augsburg. The Dutch international was involved in two out of their three goals in the 3-0 victory, possibly earning a spot on the TOTW 1 roster.

The Milan derby also took place this weekend, with bitter rivals AC Milan and Inter facing off in a high-profile clash. The game was extremely one-sided, as Inter dominated AC Milan to win 5-1. Former Manchester United and Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the headlining player, scoring two goals and assisting another. The Armenian possesses a five-star weak foot in EA FC 24, and a possible in-form could give him the boost he needs to be amazing in-game.

With so many high-profile names in the running for a spot in the lineup, the first Team of the Week of EA FC 24 has the potential to be one of the best in recent history.