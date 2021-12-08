EA Sports bans player for showing proof of the existence of Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment (DDA) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 by EA Sports is never short of controversy, be it for their general in-game practices or how they implement certain things. It has been in the news on numerous occasions over the use of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs. Several nations have linked the packs with casinos that promote gambling.

However, there has been another major issue plaguing the last few launches of FIFA. It is in FIFA 22 and is accepted by EA Sports in public, but its suspected role in the more competitive PVP modes in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team can have grave consequences.

EA Sports bans FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player who provides evidence of Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment (DDA)

Before looking into the ban and its details, one must understand what DDA is in FIFA 22. While FIFA 22 has its difficulty modifiers, the DDA still tips the balance of matches based on how well or poorly the player plays the game. Now, this is not new as it is a public fact that the DDA is openly coded in the game and EA Sports even has a patent on it.

EA Sports support confirms the existence of DDA in FIFA 22

While many users know about the existence of DDA, there are always new players who may not be aware. FIFA 22 has a younger player base as well. It feels a bit unfair when one thinks that all matches are the same in the game while it is not.

This is why one Reddit user named amorris267 was surprised that EA live chat admitted that DDA is indeed a thing. Many have stated that EA Sports has not always been transparent regarding the use of DDA in FIFA 22. Few others have mentioned how this has always been the case in modes against AI. However, as many within the FIFA community fear, the DDA is more than EA Sports makes of it.

EA Sports then banned the player for discussing DDA

Redditor amorris267 was subsequently banned from EA Answers HQ for stating the obvious fact about the existence of DDA in FIFA 22. This raises a major point: What does EA Sports have to hide, and why will it try to restrict the freedom of speech of its players?

While this may be speculation, it's pretty evident that EA Sports is hiding certain things about the DDA in FIFA 22. While it may need a lot of research to unearth the true extent of DDA implementation, it is extremely unfair in FIFA 22, even if it is only in modes against AI opponents.

Also Read Article Continues below

FIFA 22 claims to be the most realistic football simulator on the market. It doesn't work with things like DDA that can alter the game's difficulty in the background. Additionally, the existence of DDA in PVP mode means that there will be scripting, and players will either benefit from it will suffer from it. Either way, it results in AI intervention that can never work simultaneously in a game of skill, which FIFA 22 claims to be.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar