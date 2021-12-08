FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Galeno UEL TOTGS card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a Team of the Group Stage player item as part of player item SBC. Unlike the previous ones, Galeno's player item belongs to the UEFA Europa League.

The TOTGS promo has featured player items from footballers who have been the best performers across the group stage. The ongoing FIFA 22 promo includes all three tiers of European club competitions. While earlier player items rewarded FIFA 22 players with items from the Champions League, Galeno UEL TOTGS SBC features player items from the second tier of European club competitions.

While the TOTGS cards have been in heavy demand due to their lesser odds of obtaining one and permanent upgrades, the SBCs have been the only way to get these items cheaply in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Galeno UEL TOTGS card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Although the SBC is at a very early stage, it seems to require around 78000 coins to complete from scratch. It is not likely that the price will vary too much from this figure. The final completion cost will be lesser based on the volume of existing FIFA 22 fodder players might use.

What is Galeno UEL TOTGS SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Galeno UEL TOTGS SBC is the first TOTGS SBC to feature a Europa League player item. It is a single-task SBC that is pretty straightforward to complete. For the interested players, Galeno's special player item SBC is available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for less than a week.

Review of the Galeno UEL TOTGS card

Another day, another card locked behind an over expensive SBC. Galeno's 86 rated LM card is a phenomenal player item if judged based on Pace. It has 97 Pace, making this item one of the fastest in FIFA 22. 88 Dribbling, 85 Shooting, and 84 Passing - all indicate just how good the card is.

However, should the SBC cost so much? No. Galeno's UEL TOTGS card is seriously good, but the item is locked behind an SBC that should be costing a lot less in an ideal world.

