Is the EA FC 24 2023 Historical Encore Pack worth buying in Ultimate Team?

The EA FC 24 2023 Historical Encore Pack is one of the most expensive offerings that EA Sports has added to the Ultimate Team since the game's launch in September, 2023. This special pack comes amidst the Winter Wildcards promo, and brings back some of the most popular launches during the last couple of months. In fact, the chances of getting a promo item with a great overall is pretty high.

However, there's a catch as well - the EA FC 24 2023 Historical Encore Pack costs 550,000 coins or 3,500 FC Points to get. The latter can only be bought using real-life money, and that's a huge sum as well. Naturally, it's very important for you to analyze which items you can receive from investing in this special pack. This will help you prevent any wastage of your precious resources.

All EA FC 24 2023 Historical Encore Pack contents

The EA FC 24 2023 Historical Encore Pack comes with 21 items, which includes 20 Rare Gold Players. All the Rare Gold Players will be rated 84 or higher. The remaining item is guaranteed to feature a special card from Centurions, Thunderstruck, Triple Threat or Ultimate Dynasties, and it will either be a Hero card, or an Icon.

All the items you find from the pack will be untradeable in nature. By including only Heroes and Icons from the previous promos, EA Sports has certainly lifted the potential value of this pack. Here are the odds of every possible type of card you can get:

Gold 75+ Player Pack - 100%

Gold 82+ Player Pack - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 37%

Centurions Icon Player - 27%

Triple Threat Player - 7.9%

Thunderstruck Player - 9.1%

Thunderstruck Icon Player - 19%

Radioactive Player - 3.0%

Ultimate Dynasties Icon Player - 39%

Winter Wildcards Player - 42%

Winter Wildcards Icon - 3.3%

Is the EA FC 24 2023 Historical Encore Pack worth it?

This super expensive pack is made for those who are looking for a guaranteed non-Base Icon or Hero card. The promo Heroes and Icons featured are amazing and quite difficult to find in the market. Getting them can cost well over the cost of the pack.

Moreover, the chances for finding a Winter Wildcards item has also been boosted to 42%, which is pretty decent. That said, the price makes this pack an extremely risky proposition as not many will have this amount available to them. Moreover, there are certain Winter Wildcards items that have rapidly dropped in their value. It's best to invest in this pack if you have enough disposable amount in Ultimate Team that you're not going to use anytime in the future.