Is the EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Week 2 Pack worth it?

The EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Week 2 Pack has been released to celebrate the launch of the ongoing promo's Team 2 cards, and it could fetch you some really unique items. Not only does it include a considerable number of player items for your Ultimate Team, but it also offers boosted chances to get cards from the Centurions promo along with guaranteed walkouts.

That said, it's pretty expensive, irrespective of whether you open it with FC points or coins. The former can only be obtained by spending real-life money, and hence, you need to analyze the EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Week 2 Pack before investing your resources. Let's take a look at whether you should invest in this particular pack in Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Week 2 Pack is the most expensive option released in Ultimate Team

The value of any pack depends on three key factors:

The number of rewards available from the pack.

The odds of every reward that is available in the pack.

The cost of the pack.

Here are all the rewards from the EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Week 2 Pack:

100 Rare Gold players

3 Rare Gold players will be rated 86 or higher.

3 Centurions Loan Picks between 2 items for 10 games

Here are the associated odds of each reward:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 12%

Centurions Player - 15%

Centurion Icon Player - 2.8%

In terms of boosted chance for a Centurions item, the EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Week 2 Pack matches an earlier pack released in Ultimate Team. However, the latest addition costs 50,000 coins/500 FC points more to open. But it offers one additional guaranteed walkout as well.

As far as packs are concerned, the latest option is no different from some of the other promo options released in recent times. It has also noticeably boosted the odds for a Centurions Icon, even if it's at a mere 2.8%. That said, 350,000 coins is a huge number, especially if you don't buy FC points with money.

Moreover, there's currently a problem with this pack. If the description is correct, you're supposed to get at least three cards that will have overalls of 86 or more. However, several players have reported instances where they haven't received these items.

EA Sports has officially acknowledged the problem and informed that those affected will be duly compensated. That said, there are better ways to spend 350,000 coins as of writing than opening this pack.