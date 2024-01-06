Is the EA FC 24 Elite Versus pack worth it?

With the Versus promo kicking off in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has introduced an incredible pack on the very first day, which is called the Versus Elite pack. This pack features a unique composition of players and guaranteed overall ratings that have never been seen before in the world of Ultimate Team, making it an enticing proposition.

The Versus promo features one of the biggest and most expansive rosters of special cards in Ultimate Team due to the dual nature of the items on offer. All the players included in the event have received two versions labeled Fire and Ice, respectively, with each item having unique perks and attributes that set them apart. This makes opening packs even more interesting than usual.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Elite Versus pack is now available in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store

The Versus promo is headlined by massive names like Neymar and Heung Min Son, who are two of the most overpowered and popular attackers in the current meta of EA FC 24. These two are considered elite-tier attackers almost every year in Ultimate Team, with their special cards being in high demand. With both of them now having two special versions each in packs, the latest Elite Versus pack has arrived at the perfect time.

The roster is not just top-heavy either, as it features some incredible defensive items like the legendary Sergio Ramos. The veteran Spanish center-back has received his first boosted item of the year after being recently added to the game, with one of his items showcasing a special position change to CDM.

What does the Elite Versus pack contain in EA FC 24?

The pack contains 100 rare gold items, with 47 guaranteed to be rated 84 or higher and three guaranteed to be rated 88 or higher. It also contains three loan player picks between two Versus players. All items are untradeable, and the loan items are for 10 games each.

These are the specific pack probabilities of obtaining the various special items based on their card type and rarity:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 60%

Team of the Week player: 83%

FC Versus Ice player: 52%

FC Versus Fire player: 52%

The pack costs 500,000 coins or 3,000 FC points and will be available in the game over the course of the upcoming week.

Is it worth purchasing the Elite Versus pack in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to many other special store packs released in EA FC 24 so far across the various promos and events, this pack is only worth buying for those willing to spend money on microtransactions and purchase FC Points. With the contents of the pack being untradeable, spending 500,000 coins on this pack is certainly not worth it.