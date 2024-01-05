Versus Team 1 is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, Neymar receives two special cards

The brand new Versus promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with superstar players like Neymar receiving Fire and Ice versions with unique boosts to their stats and attributes. This is a returning promo from FIFA 22, but the latest iteration of the event features both versions in the same squad, much to the delight of gamers around the globe.

Not only do these two separate versions contain unique stat boosts, they also have varying PlayStyles, positions, and amazing chemistry perks. This makes each item usable and viable in the current meta of EA FC 24, especially with overpowered players like Neymar leading the way.

Neymar headlines Versus Team 1 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team with two Fire and Ice amazing versions

As suggested by multiple leaks in the buildup to this event, Brazilian phenom Neymar is the star player of the Versus event in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The former PSG and FC Barcelona superstar is renowned for being one of the most elite-tier attackers on the virtual pitch and has now earned his second and third special items of the game cycle this year.

However, the mercurial forward is not the only big name to be featured. There are a lot of high-profile names, Ultimate Team fan-favorites, and returning legends of the sport in this lineup, giving gamers plenty to grind for in the coming weeks.

Which players are part of Versus Team 1 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The following athletes have received both Fire and Ice versions in the latest event:

Neymar: 93

Heung Min Son: 90

Marta: 89

Sergio Ramos: 89

Kieran Trippier: 88

Lukas Hradecky: 88

Eduardo Camavinga: 88

Alvaro Morata: 87

Marco Asensio: 86

Moussa Sissoko: 85

Armand Lauriente: 85

Leonardo Spinnazola: 85

Similar to Neymar, the likes of Heung Min Son and Marta have already received boosted versions in EA FC 24. However, their Fire and Ice versions explore a new side to their style of play, with Son being a central attacking midfielder and a striker. After being added to the game recently following his move to Sevilla, Sergio Ramos has also received his first special items of the year, with one being positioned as a CB while the other is a CDM.

As disclosed by EA Sports, the Fire version provides bonus chemistry to players from the same country, while the Ice version has additional club-based links.