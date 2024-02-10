Is the EA FC 24 Future Stars Supergiant Pack worth buying?

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Supergiant Pack is a recent addition to Ultimate Team and offers a special pack associated with the new promo. The Future Stars promo went live on February 9, and it includes a brilliant set of cards of both active footballers and icons. If you want to find one of these items, the EA FC 24 Future Stars Supergiant Pack might be your best shot.

However, this pack is far more expensive than the standard offerings usually available in the store. Whether you spend FC Points or coins to buy these packs, the investment will be significant. This makes it highly important for you to assess the contents that you could receive from the pack before spending your coins/FC points.

All EA FC 24 Future Stars Supergiant Pack content

The new pack contains 25 Rare Gold Players, all of which will be rated 84 or higher. Any five of these 25 items will be rated 87 or higher. The pack also offers three Future Stars Player Picks (one of two) loans for 10 games.

Effectively, you're guaranteed to get at least five walkouts, if not more, from opening this pack.

What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Supergiant Pack odds?

Detailed odds of the pack (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the pack odds of all the items that are available in the pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 41%

Team of the Week player - 71%

Future Stars Player - 73%

Future Stars Icon Player - 8.2%

The probability of packing an EA FC 24 Future Stars Player, at 73%, is pretty high (although the Supreme Icebreaker Pack has an 86% chance.

Is the EA FC 24 Future Stars Supergiant Pack worth it?

This special pack will cost 400,000 coins or 2,000 FC Points to acquire. In terms of costs, there have been more expensive store offerings. The Supreme Icebreaker Pack itself costs 500,000 coins, making it a costlier option.

The Supergiant Pack is worth opening if you're desperate for a Future Stars card and wish to open with FC points. If you really want to spend coins on a pack, the Supreme Icebreaker Pack is a better option (even though you need to spend 100,000 coins more).

That said, it's worth noting that all contents you receive from this pack will be untradeable in nature. Even if you get a really valuable Icon or Future Stars item in EA FC 24, you'll have no other option but to use it in your squad. Had the pack items been tradeable, it would have been a much better deal.