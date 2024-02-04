The EA FC 24 RTTF Halftime Elite Pack is an expensive option to consider in Ultimate Team for players who don't have an immediate shortage of coins or FC Points. EA Sports has continued to release special packs in Ultimate Team that include far stronger rewards than the standard options. That said, this pack costs a lot more as well, which makes it important for you to properly assess it.

Packs like the EA FC 24 RTTF Halftime Elite Pack are released routinely in Ultimate Team. You can purchase only one per account, and all cards you receive will be completely untradeable. Let's first take a look at how many items you'll receive with your purchase.

All EA FC 24 RTTF Halftime Elite Pack rewards

The EA FC 24 RTTF Halftime Elite Pack offers 30 different items, and there are no loan items. In exchange for 600,000 coins/3,000 FC Points, you'll get all 30 Rare Gold Players rated 85 or more. Four of these cards will be rated 88 or higher, which are all guaranteed to be walkouts. It's safe to say that you can expect a handful of walkouts at the very least.

EA FC 24 RTTF Halftime Elite Pack odds

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 67%

Team of the Week Player - 98%

UCL Road to the Final Player - 22%

UWCL Road to the Final Player - 9.6%

UEL Road to the Final Player - 9.3%

UECL Road to the Final Player - 8.5%

Is the EA FC 24 RTTF Halftime Elite Pack worth buying?

Detailed odds of the pack. (Image via EA Sports)

This pack is certainly worth getting if you want to try your luck with the new RTTF promo. There are some amazing cards, and all of them have the chance to get multiple upgrades in the future. The pack odds for promo cards are quite high, although the probabilities of the UCL items should have been higher.

That said, there have been special store packs around similar prices that offered better rewards. For example, a 650,000 pack during the TOTY promo offered three guaranteed Icons, among other things. In terms of pure value, the Halftime Elite pack could have been worth more had the odds of the promo cards been higher.

It's worth noting that even though all obtainable cards are untradeable, they could help you complete some SBCs. There are plenty of them currently available in Ultimate Team, including TOTY Icons Homare Sawa and George Best. Flashback SBCs include Bruno Fernandes and N'Golo Kante, while there are some interesting Honorable Mentions entries as well.