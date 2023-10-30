Is the EA FC 24 Supreme Season Opener Pack worth it?

The EA FC 24 Supreme Season Opener Pack is the latest addition to the Ultimate Team store, as EA Sports aims to provide more opportunities for players to get special packs for their collection. The latest one has been added as part of the ongoing Centurions promo and comes with a higher chance for you to find one of the recently launched cards.

Like all promo packs, the EA FC 24 Supreme Season Opener Pack is pretty expensive. You can either get it with coins or use in-app purchases to buy FC points and get it. Since the final amount is quite an investment, you need to make an informed choice, and doing so will prevent you from wasting valuable in-game resources. Let's take a look at all the possible items that you can find from this pack and if it's worth your investments at all.

All EA FC 24 Supreme Season Opener Pack content and price

The valuation of any promo pack in EA FC 24 depends on three important parameters.

The total number of rewards that you can find from the pack.

The odds of getting each item that is available in the pack.

The overall cost of the pack.

Here are all the rewards that you can obtain from this pack:

40 Rare Gold Players Pack

1 Rare Gold Player guaranteed to be rated 85 or higher

1 of 2 Hero Player Picks guaranteed to be rated 87 or higher (loan for 10 games)

1 of 2 Base Icon Player Pick guaranteed to be rated 88 or higher (loan for 10 games)

Here are the odds of all the rewards:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 88+ Player - 41%

Centurions Player - 11%

Centurions Icon - <1%

Just like the Elite Centurions Pack, the EA FC 24 Supreme Season Opener Pack doesn't guarantee a walkout. This is a major negative point for a promo pack that costs 215,000 coins or 2,500 points. If you buy it with the latter, it's a noticeable investment that you'll have to make via in-app purchases.

While the EA FC 24 Supreme Season Opener Pack costs less than the Elite Centurions Pack, the odds of getting a Centurions card have been reduced. Moreover, the overall number of rewards, despite poorer odds, is less than half of what you can find from the Elite Centurions Pack.

Overall, this promo pack has a weak value proposition despite the high demand for fodder at the moment. Although there is a chance to get a Centurions item, 11% is meager at best. Unless you have loads of disposable coins lying around, it's best to avoid buying this pack.