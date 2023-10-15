Is EA Sports FC 24 on Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass might be an active proposition for players on both PC and console, but EA Sports FC 24, unfortunately, isn't one of them. Over the last year, Xbox has added several day-one releases to the available catalog, including third-party titles as well. This also includes those that have been made available as a part of EA Play.

In fact, anyone subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is entitled to EA Play automatically without paying anything extra. However, EA Sports FC 24, in its entirety, is yet to be added to either the Standard or the Ultimate version of the subscription.

EA Sports had already declared that the new football launch won't be available on any subscription service at all. However, that could change eventually in the future after the game has spent a significant amount of time in circulation.

Why is EA Sports FC 24 not available on Xbox Game Pass?

When any game is added as a day-one release to the Xbox Game Pass, it usually depends on negotiations between Xbox and other publishers. All first-party-owned titles are automatically added to the service on launch day, with Starfield and Forza Motorsport being recent examples.

New games are added to the subscription service on monthly basis (Image via Xbox Game Pass)

While third-party releases are also added on the first day of launch, there's no such deal between Xbox and EA. Moreover, EA Sports FC 24 is also unavailable on EA Play at the moment. Hence, it's also unavailable on any form of subscription service, and the only way to play is to own either a digital or physical copy.

In fact, the only service which has EA Sports FC 24 as of writing is EA Play Pro. This tier is only available for PC players and costs significantly more than the base tier. Moreover, anyone who avails of EA Play Pro will also get most of the Ultimate Edition benefits with their copy. However, they will require constant subscription coverage in order to enjoy the game and all its contents.

Will EA Sports FC 24 come to the Xbox Game Pass?

If EA follows the same practice it has done for the last four years, EA Sports FC 24 will eventually be available on Xbox Game Pass. Last year, FIFA 23, after much delay, was finally added to EA Play in June 2023. FIFA 22 and FIFA 21 were added even earlier during their own cycles.

Hence, there's no reason not to expect this year's launch to be added to EA Play sometime next year. Once it's done, those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate should be able to enjoy it for free as well (unless there are changes in negotiation terms between Xbox and EA).