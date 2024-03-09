Is eFootball 2024 worth playing in 2024?

Since its eagerly anticipated release on September 7, 2023, eFootball 2024 has been a topic of much discussion within the gaming community, drawing attention from football video game experts worldwide.

As Konami's latest installment in their football simulation game franchise, eFootball 2024 has sparked interest for its bold attempt to redefine the genre, positioning itself as a strong competitor against longstanding giants like EA Sports' FIFA series and the emerging challenger, EA FC 24.

This review offers a reflective examination of the game's journey since its launch. It explores the title's achievements and areas for improvement to determine if it indeed lives up to the high expectations set by its predecessors and whether it deserves a spot in your gaming library.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

eFootball 2024: Is the game worth playing in 2024?

Lionel Messi in the game (Image via Konami)

The answer is yes, eFootball 2024 is worth playing. Its free-to-play approach, solid gameplay, and generous player access offer a fresh and enjoyable football simulation experience. Despite some minor flaws, its strategic depth and expansive pitch gameplay make it a compelling choice for football video game fans.

Right from its launch, the title set out to differentiate itself with intricate gameplay mechanics that promised a more tactical and strategic football experience. It introduced a level of gameplay depth unseen in its predecessors, with an emphasis on tactical versatility, allowing for a multitude of strategic approaches on the field.

The integration of player-specific attributes, such as ball curve and physical contact, alongside refined possession tactics, lofted passes, and defensive strategies, marked a significant step up in how players engage with the game.

One of the most commendable aspects has been its approach to player acquisition. Unlike many of its contemporaries, the title avoids a heavy reliance on microtransactions, offering players the chance to acquire stars like Lionel Messi early on.

This approach, coupled with the excitement of opening packs to discover high-rated players, has been a highlight, although the animation quality during these moments has occasionally fallen short of expectations.

Visual and aesthetic impressions of eFootball 2024

The visual details of the game (Image via Konami)

Upon release, it was clear that eFootball 2024's visuals and animations were a mixed experience. Some player models and animations seemed outdated, drawing comparisons to mobile gaming rather than the high standards expected of current-generation console and PC titles.

Despite this, the game's broadcast-style presentation, including camera angles and match atmospheres, closely replicated the immersive experience of watching a live football match.

Reflections and final thoughts about eFootball 2024

Neymar Jr. in the game (Image via Konami)

eFootball 2024 has positioned itself as an attractive option for players seeking a departure from the traditional offerings of football video games. Its detailed tactical gameplay, generous player acquisition model, and strategic depth have made it a noteworthy title since its launch.

However, it's not without its flaws. The visual presentation and certain gameplay elements need polishing to meet the evolving expectations of the gaming community.

The title's deliberate pacing and strategic focus may not cater to all tastes, particularly those accustomed to the more fast-paced action of its competitors. Additionally, the learning curve associated with mastering the game's mechanics and UI navigation has been a hurdle for some players.

Nevertheless, the title's free-to-play model, introduced at launch, remains a compelling draw, offering a level playing field for all players without necessitating financial investment to remain competitive. This approach is a refreshing deviation from the pay-to-win models criticized in other titles.

Team England in the game (Image via Konami)

Looking back since its September 2023 release, Konami's title certainly merits consideration for those seeking an alternative football gaming experience. While it may not have claimed the crown in the football video game market, its distinctive take on gameplay, team building, and player progression has provided a solid foundation for growth.

With ongoing development and community input, both eFootball 2024 and eFootball 2024 Mobile have the potential to further establish themselves as significant players in the football gaming scene.