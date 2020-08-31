Is Epic Games finally changing the tide with Fortnite Season 4?

Epic Games has truly stepped up its game with Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4. Whether you're a fan of the Marvel theme or not, you can't deny how amazing the various skins and other cosmetics look. From Groot to Iron Man to Doctor Doom, these are some of the best designed skins in Fortnite's history.

However, aside from the cosmetics, Epic Games is also bringing back some old tendencies from seasons past. It appears that the developers are bringing back weekly map updates, which has been sorely missed in Chapter 2. This could be compensating for the few map changes at the start of Season 4 but it's still amazing to see new content every week.

The new Ant-Manor in Fortnite. Image via FortTory

Epic Games is returning to form

The developers of Fortnite have received some flak in the past for its incompetence when it comes to content/updates. They did away with standard patch notes, which came up in its legal battle with Apple, and seemingly stopped listening to the community. However, Epic appears to be making up for lost time with Season 4.

The new installment has been terrific so far. The loot pool is back to being manageable and the map is undergoing various changes already. Earlier today, Fortnite was updated with a couple of new map changes, including Ant-Manor and a new rift beacon.

The Ant-Manor in-game footage pic.twitter.com/IMiEQsuPJq — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 31, 2020

Fans of Fortnite Chapter 1 will fondly remember when the game's map was updated every week. New locations or new additions to the storyline were not only commonplace, but expected. However, with Chapter 2, Epic Games went away from this, much to the community's dismay.

The developers are trying to revamp this old habit though, as the map and storyline are both being added to in week 2 of Season 4. This will also be a constant throughout the season if the game files turn out to be accurate.

Fortnite certainly looks to be trying to recapture some of the magic that made it the most popular video game back in 2018-2019. However, Epic Games must keep up the new content and updates throughout the season otherwise the community will once again turn against the developers.