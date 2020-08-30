Fortnite Season 4: Five new fishes and how to use them

Fishing has been a huge part of Fortnite since the start of Chapter 2. There are a variety of different ways to fish, with harpoons and several styles of fishing rods. Each fish has a unique effect on the player. Some can give shield. Some offer health. Others offer effects that are unlike any other items within Fortnite.

5 best fish added to Fortnite Season 4

#5 – Vendetta Flopper

(Image Credit: Fortnite Insider)

Not much is known about the Vendetta Flopper other than it is on its way to Fortnite. Once it is patched into the game, its effect can easily turn the tide of battle and help a player plot their next course. The Vendetta Flopper marks a nearby enemy. This fish is more than likely going to be a Legendary fish whenever it is added to Fortnite.

#4 – Spicy Fish

(Image Credit: Fortnite Insider)

Advertisement

The Spicy Fish gets its name from sharing the same effect as Fortnite's pepper consumable. This is a 'Rare' fish and can be found in typical Fishing Spots. The fish immediately heals players for 15 health, but that is not all. It gives the player a speed boost for a short amount of time. Being faster is a great way to escape a sticky situation or outrun the storm to the circle.

#3 – Hop Flopper

(Image Credit: Fortnite Insider)

Fortnite's Hop Flopper is an Epic fish. Much like several other fish, it quickly heals 15 HP. The Hop Flopper name comes from it giving the player a hop rock-like ability. It lasts for just about a minute, allowing players to bounce around in a low gravity state. This is useful to reach higher locations without wasting materials or jumping from elevated points without taking damage.

#2 – Thermal Fish

(Image Credit: Fortnite Insider)

The Thermal Fish is unlike any others seen within Fortnite. This fish is of Legendary rarity. The name of this fish makes its use pretty self explanatory. It gives players thermal vision for roughly one minute. The terrain is darkened and enemy players are colored white. This makes opponents extremely easy to see in order to line up those headshots.

#1 – Midas Flopper

(Image Credit: Fortnite Insider)

This is another fish that will be patched into Fortnite later, but it is confirmed to be coming to Chapter 2 Season 4. Other details about the Midas Flopper are not known, but one could assume it will either be a Legendary or Mythic fish. The Midas Fish very well may be the best fish Fortnite will ever see.

This fish's effect is turning the player's entire current inventory into Legendary items. That means a common assault rifle could become a Legendary one with the use of a Midas Fish. That is an incredible ability to have on hand.