Fortnite: Top 5 items that need to return in Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is on its way. With a heavy emphasis on Marvel Comics as the upcoming season's theme, several things are bound to change on the island. Every season, new weapons are added to Fortnite and several are vaulted, possibly removed forever. The same can be said about items.

Over the years, items have played an integral part in Fortnite's meta. They've allowed quick tower builds, quick escapes, and easy healing throughout the battle royale. Several items have returned in the form of LTMsm such as the Unvaulted LTM or Party Royale events.

Here are five that need to permanently unvault and come back to Fortnite for the new season.

5 vaulted Fortnite items that need to return

#5 – Jetpack

(Image Credit: Fortnite)

Yes, the Jetpack has been seen in Spy Games and Party Royale, but it needs to make a full comeback. In a Fornite season surrounded with super hero mystery, the players need to fly. The Jetpack will give players the super hero feel the season is most certainly aiming for. Flying around the map with your squadmates and enemies will make it seem like a real comic book battle.

#4 – Boogie Bomb

Image via Fortnite

Isn't it time the Boogie Bomb made its way back into Fortnite? The game just doesn't feel the same without this staple item. In early seasons of Fortnite, the Boogie Bomb was the one item that made the game feel different than all the rest. It forced enemies to dance. Needless to say, not everyone enjoyed that, but still, dancing is always a good time.

#3 – Gliders

Image via Fortnite

The Glider item allows players to redeploy their glider in mid-air. The theme here is keeping up with the super hero aspect of the new Fortnite season. Being able to descend from an elevated point on the island safely is as close as players will get to a super hero landing. The ability to deploy your glider again after leaping from a mountain top is too good of a feeling to not be unvaulted.

#2 – Damage Trap

Image via Fortnite

The Damage Trap was vaulted at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. Once a player got stuck in a box and a Damage Trap was set, the stuck player was often times doomed. It took plenty of skill to trap a player in a box and finish them off this way, though. The Damage Trap should have never been vaulted in the first place. It's short hiatus has been long enough. It needs back in Fortnite for those amazing final eliminations involving the aforementioned strategy.

#1 – Rift-to-Go

Image via Fortnite

Getting back to making Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 feel like a comic spectacular, the Rift-to-Go is a must. It gives off super hero vibes like no other item in Fortnite history. It is like teleportation and flying all wrapped into one. A player shakes the Rift-to-Go and gets sent into a rift in the sky, allowing them to glide away safely. With Thor and Galactus being large parts of the new Fortnite season, there has to be some way to cause rifts to appear yet again.