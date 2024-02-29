Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth the last game in the Remake series?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has officially launched globally on Sony's PlayStation 5 console, and now you can finally continue Cloud and his gang's adventure after the previous game ended in a cliffhanger. While many of you want the game to conclude the Remake saga, Square Enix has very different plans. The original Final Fantasy 7 was enormous, and the developer plans to deliver every bit of that experience.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is not the last game in the Remake Saga. Square Enix aims to deliver another and possibly the last game to tie up Cloud Strife's journey throughout the planet. The studio is committed to fulfilling this promise and providing a satisfying conclusion to the epic tale.

Keep reading as this article pieces the relevant information available and find out how the plot may progress in the next and last game of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

Note: This article will go over major spoilers regarding the plot of the Remake and Crisis Core to find an answer about how it affects the last game of the Trilogy.

Why is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth not the last game of the Remake saga?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available now for the PS5 (Image via Square Enix)

Square Enix planned the Remake saga as a trilogy since the studio showcased the first reveal trailer in 2015 during that year's E3 video game expo. The original Final Fantasy 7 of 1997 is one of the biggest games in the franchise and is vast even by JRPG standards. Recreating a game that big for modern hardware can become a challenging task.

Also, if you have played and finished 2020's Final Fantasy 7 remake, you will notice certain differences from the original. Because of these changes, the new iteration of the classic JRPG can be considered more of a reboot than a remake. While the overall plot follows the same path, you can notice some deviations, like the appearance of the new mysterious beings called Whispers in the Final Fantasy 7 remake.

Throughout the story, you will learn that the Remake's timeline has deviated from that of the original. Another major change revealed during the end of the FF7 remake was that Zack Fair survived. He was the previous owner of the Buster Sword and was killed by Shinra forces during the events of Crisis Core.

While Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also makes necessary changes to the plot (which will not be discussed here because you should experience the title for yourself), you can expect the upcoming last game to tie everything up in a grand finale.