Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox Game Pass?

Thanks to its upcoming launch, many fans wonder if Square Enix is releasing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox Game Pass. The green team's extensive catalog already features a handful of entries in the iconic JRPG franchise; owing to its mainstream appeal, many gamers undoubtedly want to get a taste of the latest and greatest from the beloved Japanese game studio.

Let's dive into the details and check if Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is on Xbox Game Pass; and if not, is there a possibility in the future?

Can fans enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox Game Pass?

Game Pass fans are in for a disappointment. (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming catalog, is unfortunately not something that will happen, at least as of writing. This is because it is only available on the PlayStation 5 console, thanks to an exclusivity contract between Sony and Square Enix.

This is not particularly surprising as the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake was also a PlayStation exclusive game when it debuted back in 2020.

As for whether it will arrive post-launch? The chances are slim. While the previous game's Intergrade enhanced re-release is on PC, it is nowhere to be seen on the PC side of Xbox Game Pass. So, if the prequel is missing from the Game Pass catalog, there is no chance for the successor either. Chronologically, Rebirth picks off right after the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

So, new players heading blindly into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth may not have a good experience. Of course, this does not mean a potential Game Pass launch may never happen, but with no official confirmation or details from the publisher, players must be patient for at least some time.

If nothing else, a PC port seems likely. (Image via Square Enix)

Even if there is no Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox Game Pass, fans can likely anticipate a PC port if they do not have a PlayStation 5 console to check out the game. Looking at past trends with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, we speculate a multi-platform release of Rebirth will arrive at least a year after the PS5 launch.

The Remake sequel launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. Fans are recommended to check out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth download size, pre-order details, and more before diving into the magical experience soon.