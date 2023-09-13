Is Football Manager 2024 coming to the Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass is home to many games from third-party developers, and Football Manager 2024 will be added to this list in the near future. The football management simulator was announced by Sports Interactive on September 12 and will mark the 20th anniversary of the franchise. Once again, the developer has focused on accessibility, ensuring that the platforms won't limit the community.

Football Manager 2023 was available on the Xbox Game Pass since the first day of its release. All subscribers could enjoy the immersive simulation from the moment the game became available worldwide, and this feature was available on both PCs and consoles.

Football Manager 2024 could also meet the same fate if Sports Interactive follows this pattern.

Football Manager 2024 has been confirmed for the Xbox Game Pass

The announcement on September 12 largely concerns the release date, and Football Manager 2024 will be coming out on November 6. This date will be the same for both PC and console, and additional options will also be available for mobile and Nintendo Switch users. When one visits the website, it's clearly shown that the upcoming installment will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass.

As mentioned earlier, the Football Manager releases over the last two years have been available on the Xbox Game Pass. Those who use PCs get to enjoy the full version, while Xbox Series XlS users are restricted to the console edition. The latter is quite enjoyable, but many features are streamlined, keeping the limitations of consoles in mind.

Nevertheless, the Xbox Game Pass option is excellent for those who might want to purchase only part of the game. The exact date of the title's addition to the service has yet to be announced, but it will likely be day one. In simpler words, all Game Pass subscribers will be able to download and play starting November 6.

Of course, there are other alternatives for PC users. The game can be pre-ordered on Steam, and a pre-purchase discount is also available. Moreover, there's a high chance that those who pre-order it can participate in the early access, which typically begins about two weeks before the full launch.

Sports Interactive will showcase the rest of the Football Manager 2024 features during the remainder of September and October. It will be interesting to find out what additional features will be part of the upcoming launch, especially as the franchise celebrates its 20th year in existence.