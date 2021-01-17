Is Fortnite Dying? : SypherPK explains what the downfall of competitive Fortnite means for the game

Fortnite has had rumors of a downfall for quite some time, and SypherPK believes that the competitive scene is dying.
SypherPK, also known as the trap king, has had a long history with Fortnite. He has been around since traps were a big part of the game, and he is one of the first mainstream YouTubers to know how to build quickly and efficiently.
He knows enough about the game to have a unique understanding and perspective regarding the community as a whole.
SypherPK said that this is a trend that has been coming for some time. Tournaments don't give out nearly as much prize money, and since Ninja left, the community hasn't been as active. SypherPK mentioned that it wasn't so much that Fortnite is dying. It is more likely that competitive Fortnite is dying.
The game hasn't really lost its footing in the battle royal line up. Its standing in multiplayer shooters is in trouble because, in 2019, Fortnite gave out a million-dollar weekly in its competitions. Still, in 2020, it gave millions as prizes for the main tournament.
SypherPK has an undeniable point; Fortnite needs to shake things up to see more of its community take off.
Fortnite is aging, and those who have played it before are growing past it
It is normal for those who have played the game for a long time to feel tired or to have grown out of it. This does not necessarily mean that it's done. It could just mean that it's time for a new group to take over. Fortnite has become a lot easier for new players to learn and become a part of. Maybe they can step up and take over.
Maybe what Fortnite needs is to liven things up a bit more. The competitive model may need a new change, like traps returning or new modes. It may have only been three years since release, but most games know that drastic change is needed for a community to pay attention to games. Taking a look at Guitar Hero shows what oversaturation does to a brand.
Even Call of Duty has a new game every year to change it up and make it feel fresh for players who have been a part of the community for long periods. Fortnite should look to its rivals like PUBG, Grand Theft Auto, CS: GO, and Call of Duty to see what keeps them alive and vibrant.
Related: How Epic Tries (and fails) to appeal to the Fortnite Competitive Community

Published 17 Jan 2021, 02:12 IST