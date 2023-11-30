Is Gangs of Sherwood on Xbox Game Pass?

Gangs of Sherwood is a co-op focused action-adventure game from developer Appeal Studios. This futuristic Robin Hood-esque title is set to release on November 30, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. With every major AAA release, there arrives the possibility for a day one release on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The same question has been asked for Gangs of Sherwood as well.

Unfortunately, the title is not available on Game Pass. Things may change in the future however, and readers can find out more in the rest of the article below.

Gangs of Sherwood is not available on Xbox Game Pass

As mentioned earlier, Gangs of Sherwood is currently not available on Microsoft’s game subscription service. This is especially disappointing news for both PC and Xbox Series X/S players who may have been looking to try out the game via the service.

The game is still available for purchase on PC and Xbox storefronts for a modest price of $39.99.

There is a small likelihood of Gangs of Sherwood eventually coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future

Xbox Game Pass has a tremendous library of AAA, AA and indie games. These titles are regularly updated, with new additions and removals occurring fairly often. There is a fair chance that the game may eventually end up in Game Pass - as seen with other unexpected releases such as the Dead Space remake.

If ever released on Game Pass, players can expect access to the title on both the PC and Xbox. How cross-play and cross-progression will factor into this is still a mystery.

The exact release window of the same is still unknown. It is also possible that the game may never enter the subscription service at all.

Gangs of Sherwood is a unique action-adventure title taking place in a modern setting, adapting the story of Robin Hood and his gang of Merry Men. Players can take control of up to 4 characters in co-op as they attempt to overthrow the Sheriff of Nottingham’s army. Together, they must work together to dismantle the Philosopher’s Stones and liberate England from tyrannical rule.

