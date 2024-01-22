Is Granblue Fantasy Relink coming to Xbox?

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an upcoming action-adventure RPG from developer Cygames. The game is slated to be released for the PC and PlayStation consoles on February 1, 2024 with some pre-order benefits as well. Readers curious as to whether the game will be available on Xbox will be unfortunately left sorely disappointed as Relink is not coming to Xbox consoles at this time. However, this may change in the future.

Read on to learn more, as well as the possible reasons as to why the game is skipping a release on Xbox consoles.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is not available on Xbox consoles

At the time of writing this article, the developer has not indicated any plans to release Granblue Fantasy Relink on either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. Fans of the game who do not have access to a PS4 or PS5 might be left disappointed by this strange decision from developer Cygames.

The game is available to purchase and download via Steam, so readers without access to a PlayStation can at least enjoy the game on their PCs. Relink also does not require a beefy gaming rig to run, making it a bit more accessible.

Granblue Fantasy Relink may be released on Xbox consoles at a later date

While developer Cygames has not commented on the availability of the game on Xbox, it is hoped that they will port over the game to the Xbox Series X|S sometime in the near future.

Developers such as Square Enix have eventually started bringing over their popular IPs (such as Final Fantasy XIV and Visions of Mana) to the platform. Xbox is slowly shaping up to be a great platform for RPGs, and developer Cygames will hopefully soon follow suit.

The title's availability on Xbox Game Pass still remains rather unlikely.

Speculating why Granblue Fantasy Relink is not coming to Xbox

A list of the possible reasons why Relink is not available on Xbox consoles from day one can be found below:

The Xbox One is too underpowered to warrant a last-gen port for Xbox consoles, especially when compared to the PlayStation 4.

Exclusivity deals with Sony/PlayStation have omitted ports to Xbox and the Nintendo Switch.

Developer Cygames may not have had enough time or manpower to polish up for an Xbox/Nintendo Switch release. The game has seen numerous delays and development hurdles that likely contributed to the same.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is an action RPG from the developers of the Granblue Fantasy mobile game, Cygames. Unlike the browser-based mobile game however, Relink aims to set itself apart by presenting itself as a hack-and-slash title more akin to the likes of Final Fantasy XVI, whilst still keeping the unique identity of the series. Relink is set to release for the PC, PS4 and PS5.

