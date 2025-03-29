Is Hitman Absolution worth playing in 2025?

Hitman Absolution was released in 2012 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC. The game made some big changes to the series' classic formula, ditching open-ended sandboxes for a more linear level design. This shift disappointed long-time fans of the series, and many felt that the title did not feel like the previous entries.

Ad

While the changes that Absolution brought to the Hitman franchise did not sit well with fans, many acknowledged that the game was visually ahead of its time. While the title holds up in 2025, its playability varies from player to player.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

The story in Hitman Absolution is personal

Agent 47 shows his caring side here (Image via Io-Interactive A/S)

Hitman Absolution follows Agent 47 as he goes rogue to protect Victoria, a genetically modified girl entrusted to him by Diana after he is betrayed by his agency. As the narrative progresses, the protagonist uncovers multiple conspiracies while facing agency operatives, rival assassins, and law enforcement.

Ad

Trending

The narrative feels more personal compared to previous entries. Instead of following the agency's orders, players guide Agent 47 in eliminating individuals who lead him to the main antagonist, Blake Dexter.

This approach adds depth to Agent 47's character, putting him on a path of revenge — a side of him players haven’t seen before. Additionally, his role as Victoria’s protector for Diana reveals his emotional side, showing that he cared about her.

Ad

The gameplay is a mixed bag

The levels are linear (Image via Io-Interactive A/S)

Hitman Absolution features a linear level design, moving away from the open-ended sandbox environments. This change restricts the freedom players once had in choosing how Agent 47 executes his targets.

Ad

However, the core stealth gameplay mechanics from Hitman Blood Money make a return, including hiding bodies and switching disguises.

The AI can feel dated during critical stealth segments, often leading to frustrating checkpoint restarts. The restrictions imposed on how players approach missions diminish the replayability factor that is more prioritized in modern Hitman titles.

Compared to recent entries, Absolution feels limited in terms of exploration and versatility in carrying out assassinations.

Ad

Visuals and performance

The visuals hold up well (Image via Io-Interactive A/S)

Hitman Absolution was visually stunning when it first launched on seventh-generation consoles. At the time, the game ran at 720p resolution with a locked 30 FPS, which was the standard then. However, expectations have risen since its release due to newer titles setting higher benchmarks.

Ad

Fortunately, in 2019, Absolution was enhanced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, improving its frame rate to a locked 60 FPS and its resolution to 4K. These upgrades make the game’s visuals pop out more, allowing it to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with newer titles despite lacking features like Ray Tracing or DLSS.

Is Hitman Absolution worth playing in 2025?

The game is not for everyone (Image via Io-Interactive A/S)

Whether Hitman Absolution is worth it in 2025 depends on a player's preferences. Those who like linear level designs combined with stealth and action may find the game enjoyable. However, players who prefer open-ended sandbox environments with greater freedom for assassinations should stick to the more recent Hitman titles.

If players choose to play the game, they should pick up the enhanced version for Xbox One or PlayStation 4, as it provides improved resolution and frame rate for a smoother, more modern gaming experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.