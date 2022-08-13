Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Series S? Recent post doesn’t feature so

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest RPG game taking place in the wizarding world of the Harry Potter universe. Although the initial release date was set for this year, the new updated date suggests February 10, 2023, next year.

Developed by Avalanche Software, the game will be available on all major platforms like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and on PC via Steam and Epic Games.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. https://t.co/zh0EsOvDb7

However, in the announcement post, many have noticed that there is no mention of Xbox Series S, making people doubt if it will be released on that platform. This article will explain why the game will be making its debut in Xbox's latest generation console next year.

Will Hogwarts Legacy be available on Xbox Series S?

Xbox unveiled their top line of new generation console series called Series X|S back in November 2020. While Series X is the topline model from Microsoft, Series S still upholds the title of the next-generation console. Nonetheless, both the consoles are more powerful than the Xbox One, which is one generation backward.

While Hogwarts Legacy seems like a next-generation title, it will be available on Sony's PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

In the announcement post, fans have noticed that there were no mentions of Xbox Series S, making them doubt that it would be coming to the platform. However, on Twitter, the developers have clarified that the game will be coming on Series S as well.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy @DemiGabriel_ Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. @DemiGabriel_ Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023.

Apart from this platform, the game will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, however, no release date has been provided for it yet.

While fans are excited to get their hands on the game as soon as possible, Avalanche Software, on the other hand, made a reveal that it will be taking a bit more time by quoting the following:

"The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience."

The reason why the developers are asking for more time is to give the players a more polished experience rather than delivering a rushed game. For instance, CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 received a huge backlash during its release as it was riddled with bugs.

Anthony Tanzella @AjtXtreme @HogwartsLegacy Ok I was ok with the first one. But seriously this is getting ridiculous. It was due for 2021. That got delayed. Then it was set for 2022 in the Holiday Quarter. And now it's 2023?? What's next 2024? What could demand so much attention that you need to push this game twice? @HogwartsLegacy Ok I was ok with the first one. But seriously this is getting ridiculous. It was due for 2021. That got delayed. Then it was set for 2022 in the Holiday Quarter. And now it's 2023?? What's next 2024? What could demand so much attention that you need to push this game twice?

Fans are slightly disappointed to hear about the game's delay as they are truly excited to get their hands on the game. Some fans have pointed out that this trend of delaying games has become a thing in the recent era, which makes them doubt any game releases.

On the contrary, Techland's Dying Light 2 came out great after its delay, so fans can put a bit of faith in the WB Avalanche developer team. Since it is a RPG, taking a bit more time is acceptable as there are a lot of complex mechanics that go into play in this game genre.

So until Hogwarts Legacy releases, fans have to be patient to get to know how the game will turn out.

