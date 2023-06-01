Is Honkai Star Rail multiplayer?

Honkai Star Rail has been one of the world’s most popular releases in 2023 after taking the gaming world by storm. The new adventure comes from the same studio that previously made Genshin Impact a huge success, and there are clear similarities between the two mobile titles. Naturally, players might be inclined to believe that the newly released game will also have multiplayer capabilities in some form.

However, as of writing, Honkai Star Rail is a single-player experience across all the game modes. This was also the case during the earlier beta tests conducted by miHoYo in select regions. There haven’t been many changes to the game since, so playing solo is the only option currently available to gamers.

Honkai Star Rail could have multiplayer options in future

Co-op is not currently available in Honkai Star Rail. Moreover, there isn’t any PvP game mode where players can battle one another. Aside from the main and side quests, there are different endgame modes that can be farmed daily and weekly. Players earn valuable in-game resources from them based on their performances.

However, the upcoming version 1.1 update will introduce a chat feature in the game. This will be building on the already available feature of adding friends. Once the chat feature is introduced, players will be able to communicate directly in the game.

This change does leave room for some multiplayer features or modes in the future. It’s unlikely to be co-op, though, as the scope for it in Honkai Star Rail is minimal. Instead, there is a possibility of a PvP mode, where players can take on others with their squads.

Several turn-based gachas already have such a PvP mode to keep players engaged, but miHoYo appears to have other plans for now. It's anyone's guess at this point about whether there will be any significant changes in the future since the developers currently seem to be focusing on introducing new characters and expanding existing game modes.

Honkai Star Rail has a lot of content

The game is over a month old, but there’s plenty for players to do. Honkai Star Rail starts with a narrative-driven main campaign that has four chapters, and this will likely expand further when the version 1.1 update goes live later in June.

Additionally, there are side quests that allow players to understand the lore. They can also face new challenges and earn valuable rewards while doing so.

Finally, the endgame modes are the game’s farm content that has to be done repeatedly for additional rewards. Overall, there’s a healthy variety of different activities for players to engage with.

