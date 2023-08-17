Is Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 releasing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles?

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will end in almost two weeks, and players are already looking forward to what developer HoYoverse has in store for them in the next update. The 1.3 version of the title is expected to introduce new content, with leaks and rumors leaving the community excited. However, fans are wondering if they can play the new version of the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

This article discusses if the RPG's 1.3 version will be released on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Is Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 releasing on the PlayStation 5 console?

During the Summer Game Fest 2023, HoYoverse confirmed that Honkai Star Rail would arrive on the PlayStation 5 in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, the 1.3 version of the game will not launch on the console.

While fans cannot immediately play the upcoming version of the title on the PlayStation 5, they can enjoy it on the console in a few months' time.

Honkai Star Rail is already very successful and has the potential to do even better in the future. While the game is only available on a few platforms right now, its release on the PlayStation 5 will surely increase its player base.

A Special Program livestream will confirm the new characters set to be introduced in the upcoming version of the title and their banners.

Is Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 releasing on the Xbox Series X/S consoles?

The Xbox Series X console will likely not receive the latest version of HoYoverse's space fantasy RPG (Image via Microsoft/Sportskeeda)

No, the 1.3 version of Honkai Star Rail will not launch on the Xbox Series X/S consoles. Unlike with the PlayStation 5, there is no announcement from HoYoverse about the game's arrival on the Xbox consoles. It is safe to assume, at least at this moment, that the title will not be released on these devices anytime soon.

HoYoverse's RPG is available on a few platforms, including PCs and mobile devices. If the game ever launches on the Xbox Series X/S consoles, its fanbase will grow to significant proportions.

Those curious about the title and how much it has progressed since its launch can head to this link.

