Is Horizon Zero Dawn worth playing in 2025?

Horizon Zero Dawn was released back in 2017 on the PlayStation 4 and has been a fan favourite ever since. This action-adventure title is set in a post-apocalyptic world where gamers play as Aloy, a curious adventurer on a quest to uncover the mystery of how the society fell apart.

The game has been praised for the depth of its narrative and combat mechanics, but these elements tend to show their age after a while. After all these years, does Horizon Zero Dawn fall under the category of games that don't hold up anymore?

The answer is no; the game remains perfectly playable even today, in 2025, and this article explains why we think so.

The story is still extraordinary

The post-apocalyptic setting feels fresh (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The game is set in post-apocalyptic times dominated by animal-themed machines. Players take on the role of Aloy, a young girl who learns about her connection with a powerful AI whose purpose is to restore the world to its previous state after a global calamity.

During her journey, she also discovers the truth about how the world fell apart, as she survives unknown threats and discovers her place in the world. What makes Horizon Zero Dawn a must-play is its gripping narrative and a setting built upon tons of lore, which helps immerse players in its universe.

Horizon Zero Dawn excels in gameplay

The combat loop is always fresh (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The game offers a combat loop where every enemy encounter feels fresh. The opponents are usually large animals in machine forms that feature different weaknesses. Taking down enemies such as a Thunderjaw or a Stormbird is always thrilling because of the variety of bows, traps, and melee weapons included in the combat system.

Players have to target specific spots on an enemy to tear their body down slowly, making each encounter strategic and unique. The map is also quite large, consisting of regions such as lush green forests, snowy mountains, and even empty deserts, adding further variety to the terrain.

The performance and graphics still look good

The graphics look amazing (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Horizon Zero Dawn delivered a stunning experience on the PlayStation 4 back in 2017. The game ran at 1080p resolution and a locked 30 FPS, which were standard for the console at the time. However, the standards have risen since then, and the next-gen patch for the game on the PlayStation 5 allows it to run at 60 FPS, with very minor frame drops here and there.

While the original still looks and plays amazing, the world can sometimes feel a little empty because of a lack of foliage and detail. This is improved upon in Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, which not only supports 4K resolution and a locked 60 FPS for the PlayStation 5 but also features extra detail on character models and the environments, making the world feel more alive than before.

Is Horizon Zero Dawn worth playing in 2025?

The game is worth playing in 2025 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Horizon Zero Dawn is still a must-play in 2025. The game delivers a unique open-world experience with tons of lore that makes the universe feel immersive. The narrative generates further interest with the questions surrounding life before the global catastrophe. The gameplay feels fresh, with enemies demanding strategic planning in encounters.

The title feels amazing from a technical standpoint on Horizon Zero Dawn from 2017, but the graphical enhancements of the remaster make it a better choice in 2025. That said, both versions deliver an excellent experience.

