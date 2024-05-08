5 PS4 games that deserve a next-gen patch

The PS4 generation had a game catalog that broke records and created a fanbase that players still have a deep connection with. Even after the release of the PS5 almost four years ago, the gaming community holds a few PS4 titles close to their heart. Playing these games from the previous generation on your PS5 is possible too, thanks to the backward compatibility feature.

However, enjoying these PS4 titles on your PS5 can sometimes raise the question "What if this game had a next-gen patch?". Fallout 4 recently received a next-gen patch for the PS5, so we decided to come up with 5 titles from the PS4 generation deserving a next-gen patch.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not ranked in any particular order.

These PS4 games should get a next-gen update

1) Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition was an almost perfect remake (Image via 2K)

Hangar 13 released Mafia: Definitive Edition in 2020 for the 8th generation of consoles. The game was rated highly for retaining the essence of the original Mafia from 2002 while improving on the storyline, characters, and graphics. When the PS5 was released a few months later, fans thought that the title would soon receive a next-gen patch, which sadly never happened.

Mafia: Definitive Edition handled visual fidelity excellently while hitting a constant 30 FPS on 8-year-old hardware. However, it was evident that more could be achieved on the PS5 with a next-gen patch. It has been four years since the release of the game and there is still no next-gen patch in sight. We hope that the game gets a patch soon because it truly deserves to run at 60 FPS on the PS5.

2) Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Unity parkour is still the best in the series (Image via Epic Games, Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Unity was riddled with issues when it launched, which were later patched out by Ubisoft. The launch version of the game had an uncapped framerate but the later patches capped the framerate to 30 FPS. This implies you can run Assassin's Creed Unity at an uncapped framerate without any patches, which is only possible on the PS5 with the game's disk.

Even a decade later since its release, the visuals still hold up today and the parkour is still considered the best in the series. A next-gen patch will make the gameplay and parkour feel more fluid than it already is while traversing through Paris. If Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey can receive a next-gen patch in 2022, Assassin's Creed Unity surely deserves one as well!

3) Batman Arkham Knight

Batman Arkham Knight still looks better than most games that are released today (Image via Steam, Warner Bros')

Rocksteady Studios was at its peak with its magnum opus, Batman Arkham Knight back in the year 2015. The game was a visual treat for sure and it can still take today's games head-on in a graphics competition. Considering that it has been a decade since the game's release, one might think that Rocksteady Studios must have rolled out a next-gen patch for the PS5, but that's where you would be wrong.

Batman Arkham Knight, even a decade after its launch, remains one of the most cherished games from the PS4 catalog that still hasn't received its well-deserved next-gen patch. Fans are desperate to wear their bat-suit and glide across Gotham at 60 FPS in Batman Arkham Knight. We hope Rocksteady Studios hears the requests from the fanbase and rolls out the next-gen patch.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 was very well optimized (Image via Epic Games, Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games recently released a port for the original Red Dead Redemption for the PS4, which runs at a smooth 60 FPS on a PS5. However, the same can't be said for its successor, as even 5 years after the game's release, Red Dead Redemption 2 still hasn't received a next-gen patch. Fans have been requesting a next-gen patch but to no use.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most beloved games of the 8th generation of consoles, as it was a technical marvel at the time. The game had stunning visuals, which were somehow able to run at a solid 30 FPS. With the new hardware, we know that the PS5 runs games at 60 FPS. Hopefully, Rockstar Games delivers the next-gen patch the game deserves.

5) Bloodborne

Is a next-gen patch for Bloodborne too much to ask for? (Image via Sony Computer Entertainment)

FromSoftware is the studio behind the Souls franchise that has made many players across the world rage quit their games. The souls-like genre has a large fanbase where gamers like to challenge themselves through excruciating fights while trying to maintain their sanity. In 2015, FromSoftware released Bloodborne as a PS4 exclusive title, which garnered huge success in a short amount of time.

In recent years, there has been a demand from the fans for the studio to roll out the next-gen patch for Bloodborne for the PS5. The community is desperate to experience dying at 60 FPS in the game since it's one of the most beloved titles from the PS4 generation. This alone makes it a massive reason for Bloodborne to receive a next-gen patch for the game.